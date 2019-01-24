Hewett exits doubles at Australian Open

Search

24 January, 2019 - 15:12
Alfie Hewett missed out on doubles glory in Australia Picture: Tennis Foundation

Archant

Norfolk wheelchair tennis star Alfie Hewett suffered more disappointment at the Australian Open.

Hewett, from Cantley, and playing partner and Gordon Reid lost 6-2 7-5 to the duo of Stephane Houdet and Ben Weekes in the men’s wheelchair doubles semi-finals.

Hewett – beaten in the singles the previous day – and Reid had twice won doubles events together at both Wimbledon and the US Open and were the top seeds for the Melbourne event, but were beaten in a match that lasted one hour 27 minutes.

Britain’s Andy Lapthorne and partner David Wagner lost out in a deciding tie-break in the Australian Open quad wheelchair doubles final.

Lapthorne and American Wagner lost 6-3 6-7 (6-8) 12-10 to Australians Dylan Alcott and Heath Davidson.

The final was the only match of the men’s quad wheelchair doubles event.

Earlier, Lapthorne lost 6-1 6-1 to Davidson in his second round robin match in the quad singles, ending his hopes of reaching the final.

