Local knowledge pays off as Herrod takes win in VC Baracchi road race

PUBLISHED: 17:10 23 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:10 23 July 2019

Beccles rider Zac Herrod takes the win at the VC Baracchi Ringsfield Road Race Picture: JOHN SWANBURY

Archant

Local riders dominated the results of Lowestoft club VC Baracchi's road race held on roads just south of Beccles.

Liam Gentry from Lowestoft sprints to second as Chris Guy concedes at the VC Baracchi Ringsfield Road Race Picture: JOHN SWANBURYLiam Gentry from Lowestoft sprints to second as Chris Guy concedes at the VC Baracchi Ringsfield Road Race Picture: JOHN SWANBURY

Winner was Zac Herrod, riding in University of Derby colours but now back living in Suffolk - he broke away in company of Philip Large (Iceni Velo) but dropped Large with about nine miles to go and took the win alone.

On that last lap a spirited chase was mounted by Liam Gentry from Lowestoft and Beccles rider Chris Guy, both of who are experienced competitors returning after a period of semi-retirement. At the finish it was Gentry who had the legs to take second place.

A blustery wind challenged riders in the Anglia Velo 10 on the Besthorpe-Browick course.

Lloyd Chapman did the only sub-20 minute ride (19:56), which he attributed to "not losing my head into a savage headwind".

Lloyd Chapman, double winner in the Diss and Anglia Velo10s Picture: Natural PhotographyLloyd Chapman, double winner in the Diss and Anglia Velo10s Picture: Natural Photography

Denise Hurren was fastest woman in 23:49 while Chris Nudds, very much on home ground and with a recent 72nd birthday boosting his allowance, returned to the top of the Veterans on Age-Standard results with a time of 23:01 (+6:08).

It was Chapman again next morning in the Diss "10" on the Scole to Needham and back course where the last couple of miles include some short, sharp climbs - which will have been encountered on the way out, but seem to have got steeper when met again just before the finish. This time Chapman finished in 20:28.

In the concluding races of the Suffolk Cycle Race Series in Ipswich, a determined break in the men's race made sure that the bunch sprint was only for the minor placings.

Ross Fawcett (Pedal Power Ipswich) and Great Yarmouth rider Harley Matthews (DAP CC) attacked as the race re-grouped after the mid-race "prime" sprint.

They drove forward with such conviction that when Morris Bacon and Matt Webster sought to bridge, these two elite riders failed to make it and were re-caught by the main bunch.

Fawcett attacked with a mile to go and took the win from Matthews with Dale Johnston sprinting to third from Bacon and Southwold rider Tom Heal.

