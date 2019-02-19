Hide Junior picks up his second amateur victory

Herbie Hide and son Henry Picture: Mark Hewlett Archant

Norwich cruiserweight Henry Hide maintained his composure to scored his second win as an amateur – over the same opponent.

Hide – son of former two-time world champion Herbie Hide – beat home boxer Jack Course at Dagenham ABC, stopping his opponent in the third and final round.

Course had asked for a rematch following their meeting at St Ives last month.

“It was a home show for the lad at Dagenham so there were plenty of people against him, if you like,” said Norwich Lads Club trainer Mick Wright. “But Henry has upped his game and got the stoppage – the lad had to take a couple of standing counts as well.

“To be fair, it was a tough fight and he didn’t have it all his own way. His opponent landed a few but Henry dealt with them well. The lad was keen for a return after the fight at St Ives so we agreed and he was well up for it on the day. But Henry is a calm kid, he doesn’t get flustered and he took it all in his stride.

“I’m pleased with what he is doing – he’s a good listener.”