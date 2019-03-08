The Hide name returns to a Norwich boxing bill

The name of Hide looks set to appear on a Norwich show bill for the first time in more than a decade this weekend.

Norwich Lads Club are hosting a dinner show on Saturday, and Henry Hide - son of former two-time world heavyweight champion Herbie - will be one of the main attractions.

The youngster has been in the ring three times as an amateur, and come out on top in each one.

"I am happy with my progress so far," said Henry, who has been trying to shake of the effects of a cold this week.

"The last time out I came up against a real good boy so I was happy with my performance."

This time, on home territory, the Hide fan club will increase in size, but the 19-year-old - whose father last fought in the city in October, 2008 - isn't fazed.

"I am nor worried by the pressure - it just pushes me on to train harder. I'm looking forward to fighting in Norwich, because all my family will be there as usual, but there will also be a lot of my friends and people I work with."

"I was at the Lads Clubs so it is good to see him following in my footsteps," said Herbie. "After his last fight I realised he had the same heart as I had and that is pleasing to see."

Also on the bill at Holiday Inn Norwich North this weekend are Leo Fox, Damian Waller, Ned Minter, George Watts, Robson Medler, Danny Hardy, Reece Leggett, Jack Hughes and Charlie Plant.

They all train at the Lads Club gym which is shared by Graham Everett and his pro boxers - and the acclaimed trainer can see progress being made by the next generation.

"I am really looking forward to seeing Henry and all the Norwich Lads Club boxers fighting here in the city," said Everett.

"There is a new regime here working under Mickey Wright and his staff and Bruce Hughes, the match maker, and they are all doing an absolutely fantastic job here, a really top job.

"The Lads Club are sending young fighters all over the country and they are getting lots of good experience.

"It is just a very enthusiastic place to be at the moment - ProBox, Lads Club, Norwich."

Tickets for Saturday's show are available from Bruce Hughes on 07495 002762 or email norwichladsabc1918@gmail.com.