Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

Fans are loving the Henry Hide experience – says dad Herbie

PUBLISHED: 12:00 15 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:08 15 April 2019

Herbie Hide and son Henry Picture: Mark Hewlett

Herbie Hide and son Henry Picture: Mark Hewlett

Archant

Herbie Hide says the local support his son Henry is receiving in the early stages of his career is invaluable.

The 'Hide effect' is evident, with Henry's opponents fully aware of the family bloodline.

Herbie is a former two-time world heavyweight champion and attracts attention pretty much everywhere he goes – and that includes amateur shows when he accompanies Henry.

The teenager was at March ABC on Friday night when good support from Norwich in the crowd helped through arguably the toughest of his three fights.

Henry took on and beat James Ifeoluwabola, a 19-year-old from the City of Leicester club, winning all three rounds, but didn't have it all his own way.

“The lad Henry fought was built like Mike Tyson,” said Herbie. “He hadn't been told who he was fighting and when he walked into the ring he saw me and eyeballed me. I wondered what his problem was and asked if he knew me and he said he did. He is from Nigeria, like me, and said he knew all about my career and how he modelled himself on me – and there he was trying to beat my son. It was a bit strange.

“To be honest, he looked like Henry had stolen something from him.

“He tore into Henry early on but Henry kept his head and controlled him well. It was tough for him, but that is what will make him grow as a fighter.

“I was really, really pleased with his performance and you can see something growing there.”

What impressed Hide Senior was the reception his son got from the crowd.

“As soon as we walked into the arena we saw a lot of people we knew,” he said. “I saw a lot of familiar faces from when I went to school in Norfolk and it was great to see them there to cheer on my son.

“There were also people from the Norwich boxing scene who have connections in March and Wisbech area and that was good to see.

“That sort of support helps young fighters and I wonder how many are asking the question, will he be as good as his father?”

“The way he is progressing I am very pleased.”

Most Read

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Road blocked after crash between car and motorbike

Aylsham Road, which has been closed by a crash. Photo: Staff

Norfolk man dies in National Diving Centre tragedy

A man from Great Yarmouth has died following an accident at the National Diving and Activity Centre in Gloucestershire. Picture: Google Maps

Horrified mother-of-two finds family cat with both ears cut off in brutal knife attack

Georgina Barnes was horrified to find someone had mutilated her cat, Bubba, with a knife. He came home with both of his ears cut and a deep gash on his back. Picture: Georgina Barnes

‘Muddy-wellied England at its finest’ - What the best places to live guide said about three Norfolk spots

Blakeney has been named as one of three best places to live in Norfolk by the Sunday Times. Picture: IAN MOXEY

Most Read

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Road blocked after crash between car and motorbike

Aylsham Road, which has been closed by a crash. Photo: Staff

Norfolk man dies in National Diving Centre tragedy

A man from Great Yarmouth has died following an accident at the National Diving and Activity Centre in Gloucestershire. Picture: Google Maps

‘Muddy-wellied England at its finest’ - What the best places to live guide said about three Norfolk spots

Blakeney has been named as one of three best places to live in Norfolk by the Sunday Times. Picture: IAN MOXEY

Horrified mother-of-two finds family cat with both ears cut off in brutal knife attack

Georgina Barnes was horrified to find someone had mutilated her cat, Bubba, with a knife. He came home with both of his ears cut and a deep gash on his back. Picture: Georgina Barnes

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk man dies in National Diving Centre tragedy

A man from Great Yarmouth has died following an accident at the National Diving and Activity Centre in Gloucestershire. Picture: Google Maps

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

The Masala Cottage, on The Street, was served with a repossession notice on Friday, April 12 on behalf of the building’s owner, Mr R Hughes. Photo: Luke Powell

Football fan turns £10 into £19k with Norwich City bet

The traveling Norwich fans before the Sky Bet Championship match at the DW Stadium, Wigan. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘Lives are being torn apart’: Family’s heartache after son moves out of All Hallows hospital after 14 years

Ed Spashett, 32, has been living at the nursing home in Bungay for 14 years. Pictured here with his mother, Sandra Bell. Picture: Contributed by Sandra Bell

Horrified mother-of-two finds family cat with both ears cut off in brutal knife attack

Georgina Barnes was horrified to find someone had mutilated her cat, Bubba, with a knife. He came home with both of his ears cut and a deep gash on his back. Picture: Georgina Barnes
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists