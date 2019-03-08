Fans are loving the Henry Hide experience – says dad Herbie

Herbie Hide and son Henry Picture: Mark Hewlett Archant

Herbie Hide says the local support his son Henry is receiving in the early stages of his career is invaluable.

The 'Hide effect' is evident, with Henry's opponents fully aware of the family bloodline.

Herbie is a former two-time world heavyweight champion and attracts attention pretty much everywhere he goes – and that includes amateur shows when he accompanies Henry.

The teenager was at March ABC on Friday night when good support from Norwich in the crowd helped through arguably the toughest of his three fights.

Henry took on and beat James Ifeoluwabola, a 19-year-old from the City of Leicester club, winning all three rounds, but didn't have it all his own way.

“The lad Henry fought was built like Mike Tyson,” said Herbie. “He hadn't been told who he was fighting and when he walked into the ring he saw me and eyeballed me. I wondered what his problem was and asked if he knew me and he said he did. He is from Nigeria, like me, and said he knew all about my career and how he modelled himself on me – and there he was trying to beat my son. It was a bit strange.

“To be honest, he looked like Henry had stolen something from him.

“He tore into Henry early on but Henry kept his head and controlled him well. It was tough for him, but that is what will make him grow as a fighter.

“I was really, really pleased with his performance and you can see something growing there.”

What impressed Hide Senior was the reception his son got from the crowd.

“As soon as we walked into the arena we saw a lot of people we knew,” he said. “I saw a lot of familiar faces from when I went to school in Norfolk and it was great to see them there to cheer on my son.

“There were also people from the Norwich boxing scene who have connections in March and Wisbech area and that was good to see.

“That sort of support helps young fighters and I wonder how many are asking the question, will he be as good as his father?”

“The way he is progressing I am very pleased.”