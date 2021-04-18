Football game abandoned as player airlifted to hospital
- Credit: Archant
A Norfolk football match was abandoned on Saturday as a player had to be transported to hospital by air ambulance after a serious injury.
The cup fixture between Heacham FC and UEA was abandoned after 70 minutes due to a serious head injury to Heacham defender Jay Chima.
First team assistant manager Ross McNeil confirmed the player was in a stable condition after a CT scan at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn.
Mr McNeil said: "The CT scan results show no damage thankfully. Jay has a jaw injury, cuts to his face and lip, and a chipped tooth.
"He has also got medication for his head pain. It could have been a lot worse.
You may also want to watch:
"The club would like to thank UEA and manager, Paul Neary for their kind messages of support. It speaks volumes about their club."
Chairman David Page said the air ambulance had arrived at Heacham Sports Ground as soon as possible.
Most Read
- 1 Police on scene in village 'just in case' as person taken to hospital
- 2 One of Norfolk's most expensive homes for sale for £3.5million
- 3 Man charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Thorpe
- 4 Injured man found on Norfolk beach could be linked to woman's death
- 5 Fight back against plans for supermarket 'in wrong place' on A47
- 6 Concern over state of beach following £22m sandscaping project
- 7 Norwich City fans gather at Carrow Road to celebrate promotion
- 8 NORWICH CITY ARE PROMOTED TO THE PREMIER LEAGUE
- 9 Kill the Bill protestors take to Norwich streets
- 10 Man detained under mental health act after Norwich disturbance
The Magpies were losing 3-1 at the time of the match being abandoned with both teams already progressing to the next round of the cup regardless of the result.