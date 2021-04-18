News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Football game abandoned as player airlifted to hospital

Ben Hardy

Published: 12:26 PM April 18, 2021   
The Air Ambulance was called to a Suffolk town this afternoon after a man suffered from a fall. PHOT

An air ambulance was called to Heacham Sports Ground after a serious injury - Credit: Archant

A Norfolk football match was abandoned on Saturday as a player had to be transported to hospital by air ambulance after a serious injury. 

The cup fixture between Heacham FC and UEA was abandoned after 70 minutes due to a serious head injury to Heacham defender Jay Chima.

First team assistant manager Ross McNeil confirmed the player was in a stable condition after a CT scan at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. 

Heacham v Mundford

Heacham Football Club's fixture against UEA was abandoned on Saturday due to a serious injury - Credit: Chris Lakey

Mr McNeil said: "The CT scan results show no damage thankfully. Jay has a jaw injury, cuts to his face and lip, and a chipped tooth.

"He has also got medication for his head pain. It could have been a lot worse. 

"The club would like to thank UEA and manager, Paul Neary for their kind messages of support. It speaks volumes about their club."

Chairman David Page said the air ambulance had arrived at Heacham Sports Ground as soon as possible. 

The Magpies were losing 3-1 at the time of the match being abandoned with both teams already progressing to the next round of the cup regardless of the result. 

