Harley gets ahead of the field - thanks to a dash of Lord Nelson

PUBLISHED: 17:25 21 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:25 21 May 2019

Great Yarmouth CC pair Julian Claxton and Jonny Hawes, winners of the team event at the Great Yarmouth CC 25 Picture: Fegurs Muir

Archant

Harley Matthews - wearing a wide hat reminiscent of Lord Nelson's - won the Great Yarmouth CC 25 in commanding fashion, the DAP rider's 54:25 being over three minutes faster than second-placed John Bradbury (CC Sudbury, 57:30).

Winner Harley Matthews (DAP CC) sweeps onto the finishing lane at St Olaves during the Great Yarmouth CC 25 Picture: Fegurs MuirWinner Harley Matthews (DAP CC) sweeps onto the finishing lane at St Olaves during the Great Yarmouth CC 25 Picture: Fegurs Muir

The hat has an unusual back-story: the odd but aerodynamic shape was someone's brilliant idea - but did not sell well. In fact, it went out of production before wind-tunnel testing showed the shape to be one of the best. Surviving examples are much prized.

The St Olaves-Somerleyton-Bradwell circuit tests skills, and tolerance of rough surfaces as well as speed.

Best all-female pair were Isabella Johnson and Sue Triplow (1:05:11) and fastest solo woman Denise Hurren (1:02:59).

Cycle Club Breckland promoted the first Open evening time-trial of 2019 at Morley, where Stuart Fairweather (VeloVelocity, 20:47) had just one second in hand over Harley Matthews with Nick Partridge of VC Baracchi third on 21:14 and Jen Smart best woman with 24:51.

Nick Partridge – third overall and fastest from Lowestoft club VC Baracchi at the CC Breckland 10 Picture: Fergus MuirNick Partridge – third overall and fastest from Lowestoft club VC Baracchi at the CC Breckland 10 Picture: Fergus Muir

There was chilly headwind on the longer return leg to Besthorpe - definitely not an evening for fast times.

On the road-racing front, Seb Herrod (Strada Sport) was the man of the week, winning on the Lotus Circuit on Tuesday evening and being top local finisher in the high ranking Andrews Trophy 80 miles road race on Sunday.

In the Andrews Trophy race, Herrod was in a group of four who bridged across to join a lead group full of orange-clad Richardsons/Trek team members.

In the final reckoning Herrod took eighth place.

Woman’s winner Jen Smart from Cantley in action during the CC Breckland 10 Picture: Fergus MuirWoman’s winner Jen Smart from Cantley in action during the CC Breckland 10 Picture: Fergus Muir

The DAP CC missed out on the break but dominated the bunch sprint, with Morris Bacon taking 10th place with team-mates Mark Richards and Freddie Pett 11th and 12th respectively.

At Lotus, Norwich rider Dale Johnson was second to Herrod with Thomas Heal (Strada Sport) third.

Aston Bird (Orwell Velo) won the entry-level race from an entry of 50.

Kimberlee Charlton was woman's winner while Youth race winners included Callum Laborde (Iceni Velo, U16) and Marcel Moore (Iceni Velo, U14) and Abbey Thompson (Suffolk Youth, U12).

DAP CC riders dominate the bunch sprint – but eight riders have already taken the top honours at the Andrews Trophy Race Picture: Fergus MuirDAP CC riders dominate the bunch sprint – but eight riders have already taken the top honours at the Andrews Trophy Race Picture: Fergus Muir

Strada Sport roadman Seb Herrod (centre, in yellow/black) climbs during the Andrews Trophy Race Picture: Fergus MuirStrada Sport roadman Seb Herrod (centre, in yellow/black) climbs during the Andrews Trophy Race Picture: Fergus Muir

