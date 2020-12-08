Matchday live: Hartlepool v King's Lynn Town

Live

Published: 6:06 PM December 8, 2020

King's Lynn Town are off their travels again, this time to face Hartlepool United.

Lynn's trip to Altrincham on Saturday was postponed, while Hartlepool were beaten 2-1 at home by Boreham Wood.

Linnets manager Ian Culverhouse will be hoping defenders Rory McAuley, Kyle Callan-McFadden and Nathan Jones are fit.

Lynn into the game 16th in the National League table,. two places and two points behind Hartlepool.

