Norfolk youngster Harry Simmons signs new contract with Leicester Tigers

PUBLISHED: 08:50 08 February 2019

Young Norfolk scrum-half Harry Simmons in action for Leicester Tigers Picture: CLUB

Young Norfolk scrum-half Harry Simmons in action for Leicester Tigers Picture: CLUB

Norfolk youngster Harry Simmons has agreed a new contract at Leicester Tigers.

The 21-year-old scrum-half, who joined the Tigers’ academy from school and made his senior debut in November 2017, is currently working his way back to full fitness after a picking up a knee injury at the start of season.

The former Holt junior and Gresham’s School pupil told the Tigers’ official website: “It’s the club I always wanted to play for as a young boy. Me and my family have always supported Tigers and my rugby idols played here. It’s always been my team and it’s surreal that I get the chance to play for them, which I never thought I would.

“It hasn’t been a good year with injury, but I’m happy to have the opportunity to re-sign and it’s nice to feel that I’m not forgotten.”

Tigers head coach Geordan Murphy added: “We have a strong group of young players coming through to play senior rugby and Harry has made strong progress through the system here.

“We look forward to seeing him back to match fitness soon and he will be keen to kick on again.”

