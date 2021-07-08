News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
From despair to delirium – Norfolk England fans celebrate Harry Kane winner

Daniel Moxon

Published: 11:33 AM July 8, 2021   
England v Denmark at The Railway Tavern in DerehamFirst half fan reaction and goal

England fans across Norfolk gather to watch the Three Lions' Euro 2020 semi-final on Wednesday evening. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

As Harry Kane saw his extra time penalty saved by Kasper Schmeichel, Three Lions fans in Norfolk joined the rest of the country in a groan of agony.

Moments later, that pain became pandemonium when England's number nine tucked away the rebound, sending his country into a maiden European Championships final.

Whether it was with dozens of other supporters at the pub or a more low-key celebration at home, every single England fan across Norfolk felt the same joy and relief.

Why wouldn't you want to relive it?

We've put together some of our favourite clips of football fans in Norfolk jumping for joy, moments after they had their heads in their hands.

• Are you doing something unique to celebrate England's run to the Euro 2020 final? Email daniel.moxon@archant.co.uk with your stories.

Euro 2020
Norfolk

