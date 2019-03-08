Frustrating weekend for Harleston Magpies' senior teams

Harleston Magpies, newly promoted to the East Conference, line up for a team photograph Picture: CLUB Archant

Harleston Magpies Ladies slipped to a second successive defeat in Division One South of the Investec National League on Sunday when they went down 1-0 at Sevenoaks.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A 19th minute field goal from Julianna Nowaczek settled the issue, with Magpies now down to sixth in the table, having played one more game than most of the sides around them.

After going behind the Magpies' forward-line of Annie Nunn, Lizzie Clymer, Jess Bloom, Lucy Whiting, Emma Lee-Smith and Olivia Thomas started to apply some excellent pressure but Sevenoaks held firm.

After some strong challenges across the pitch Magpies were punished with a number of cards after the break, taking their numbers to eight at one point. Despite this, they managed to retain possession for the most part and continued to look the more likely to score. It was not to be their day however and Sevenoaks defended well to take all three points.

Meanwhile a last minute goal condemned Harleston's men to a fifth successive defeat in the East Conference.

A see-saw battle against Old Loughtonians at Weybread saw the hosts hit back from one down to lead 2-1 thanks to goals from Oakley Elsom and Raunaq Rai before conceding another to go in at half-time on level terms.

It looked good for Magpies when Tom Ridley made it 3-2 early in the second period. But the visitors equalised and ended up heading back to Essex with all three points after scoring from a late counter-attack, just after Simon Hipwell almost won it for the hosts.

It was hard result for Magpies to swallow knowing full well that on a different day the result could have gone their way.

East Men

Norwich City lost 3-2 at Saffron Walden with Tom Cooke and Cameron Cooke getting their goals and Felix Broadway being named player of the match. The county's other Premier A representatives Dereham suffered a sixth successive defeat, 5-1 at home to Chelmsford.

There was a big game in Division 2N, with top two Pelicans and Norwich Dragons going head to head at King's Lynn after each winning their first five games. And it was the hosts who came out on top, winning 5-2 with Mark Beckett-Flatman and Matt Knights getting the Dragons' consolations.

Magpies II moved up to second courtesy of a 7-0 drubbing of the club's third team while there was a remarkable game at Taverham as Norwich City II conceded six times but still won comfortably. On target for City in a 10-6 success were Harry Gill (3), Chris Wardale (3), Jack Luther (2), George Bowman and Jim Pallister.

Dan Cheeseman's fourth hat-trick of the season helped Norwich Exiles to a thumping 10-1 win over Ipswich Cranes in Division 5NE. Rob Panter weighed in with two goals while Robbie Dix, Mark Varley, Will Mullen, Robbie Whiting and Sam Brewster also got on the scoresheet.

You may also want to watch:

East Women

Norwich City picked up their first Premier Division win of the season at the sixth attempt when they beat Cambridge University 2-1.

The students scored first from a short corner but City started the second half strongly and found an equaliser through Krystal Bishop. City continued to press hard, and, with 10 minutes to go, scored a second from a short corner play, also finished by Bishop.

Goalkeeper Mikayla-Mae Glover then made some important saves as the hosts saw out the game.

Dereham slid to a third successive defeat without even the consolation of a goal as they went down 2-0 at early pacesetters East London while Magpies II lost 1-0 at Cambridge City II.

It was an excellent day for North Norfolk who recorded their second win of the season in Division One North in some style by beating City of Peterborough II 6-2 at Cromer. Charlotte Fiske completed the scoring with two goals while Sue Whiteley, Ellen Vanlint, Hannah Hall and Lucy Spencer were also on target.

Norwich Dragons had to be content with a 1-1 draw at Cambridge University II, with a goal from Lucy Morton earning the point.

Watton made it five straight wins in Division 2N as they completely outclassed Dragons' third team to win 14-0.

Norwich City II moved up to second by winning 2-0 at Magpies III (Mia Moore, Rosie Humphrey) while a goal from Hannah Hardy enabled Dragons II to beat Yarmouth 1-0.

It was a tough day for newly promoted Broadland, who went down 4-0 to East Coast at Lowestoft. Keeper Jen Crawford was excellent throughout while Broadland had their chances to get back into the game after the break.

Empresa Norfolk League

The match between third and fourth in the Premier Division ended all square as Loddon drew 1-1 with Norwich City III (Emily Greenway).

Unbeaten Magpies IV cruised home 7-0 at Pelicans II while second placed Diss bounced back from their heavy defeat at the hands of the leaders with a 2-1 win at City fourths.

Evergreens maintained their solid start with a 3-1 win over Broadland II, with Nikki Baker grabbing a late consolation for the visitors after Amy Black, Catherine Hood and Laura Robson had made it 3-0. In other top flight games UEA II won 4-1 at Dragons IV and Reepham beat East Coast II 5-0.

The top two in Division One both recorded big wins. Leaders Magpies V hammered bottom side Yarmouth II 16-0 while Carrow won 6-0 at East Coast III.