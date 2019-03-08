Harleston Magpies Ladies give early pacesetters a good run for their money

Simon Hipwell scored Harleston Magpies' opening goal at Chichester on Sunday

Harleston Magpies Ladies gave high-flying visitors Wimbledon a good run for their money in Saturday's National League Division One South encounter before sliding to a 2-0 defeat.

Emma Lee-Smith went close for the hosts before the early pacesetters went ahead through a penalty corner.

Magpies had their chances in the second half, with Lizzie Clymer going close to pulling one back, but were unable to find a way through and the visitors scored again from a penalty corner to make it four straight wins.

Magpies' men suffered a fourth successive defeat in the East Conference although they gave a good account of themselves in Sussex before going down 3-2 at Chichester.

The visitors found themselves two down in no time at all but got it back to 2-1 through Simon Hipwell before the hosts added a third before the break. Magpies kept battling away however and man of the match Tom Ridley reduced the arrears in the final minute.

Both David Skinner and Jonny Taylor, just 15, performed well on their National League debuts.

East Women

Norwich City picked up their first Premier Division point of the season as they drew 1-1 with Upminster at Taverham.

The hosts took a first half lead when Krystal Bishop found herself in one-on-one with the keeper and fired into the far side of the net.

With Emily Francis leading the line well and making some excellent runs, City were unlucky not to score again while Mikayla Glover made some good saves to keep the visitors out before they eventually fashioned a well worked equaliser.

Dereham lost for the second weekend running, going down 3-0 at home to Wapping with Helen Malcolmson again being named player of the match, while Magpies II lost 4-1 at home to East London.

Norwich Dragons bounced back from their first defeat of the season in Division 1N by picking up a 2-2 draw against St Neots at the Den thanks to goals from Lauren Lawrie and Haz Green. It could easily have been all three points, with the visitors grabbing a late equaliser.

North Norfolk lost for the first time in four games, going down 4-0 at early pacesetters Sudbury. Keeper Louise Potter-Wood prevented an even heavier defeat by saving two penalties.

Watton moved to the summit in Division 2N with a 9-2 drubbing of bottom side Christchurch.

There were also big wins for Magpies III, 5-1 at Yarmouth, and East Coast, 6-1 at Dragons III.

Dragons II went down 2-0 at Broadland, for whom it was a first win since their return to the East League set-up.

Jen Crawford made some excellent saves before Natasha Blyth strode into the circle and struck the ball purposely across the keeper and on to the far post, giving Lydia Lawrence a simple opportunity to put Broadland ahead.

Emma Cleland was injured in an effort to prevent the goal and had to be helped off the pitch, leaving her side with 11 outfield players, and Broadland captain Hattie Hobart eventually added a second goal with a powerful flick.

East Men

Two goals from Louis Preston were not enough as Norwich City went down 3-2 at Ipswich in the Premier A division.

Dereham suffered a fifth straight defeat, although they ran City of Peterborough II close before going down 2-1.

Norwich Dragons and Pelicans maintained their perfect starts to the season in Division 2N.

Dragons cruised past Magpies III 4-0 (Jack Hallworth 2, Sean Orton, Ollie King) while Pelicans won by the same scoreline at Horncastle.

Norwich City II won an eventful game against Long Sutton 4-3, with Harry Gill scoring twice and Tom Ling and Richard Silvester also on target, while Magpies II hammered Kettering 8-2 and struggling Dereham II went down 6-1 at home to UEA.

Broadland Exiles went marching on at the top of Division 5NE when they beat Bury St Edmunds IV 6-0 (Ian White 2, Dan Cheeseman, Robbie Whiting, Rob Lukey, Will Waterman).

Empresa Norfolk League

The top of the table Premier Division clash between two previously unbeaten teams was a one-sided affair, with Magpies IV thrashing Diss 8-0.

Loddon and Norwich City III are third and fourth respectively after picking up 4-0 wins. Loddon saw off City IV while City III cruised home against East Coast II thanks to goals from Gabby Sharp (2), Mia Edmond and Olivia Greenway.

Dragons IV won 4-1 at Pelicans II (Lillian Sore 2, Lisa Harwood, Amy Forse), Evergreens drew 2-2 with UEA II and Reepham scored late on to win 3-2 at Broadland II, for whom Tamsin Highfield and Holley Becker were on target.

Carrow moved joint top of Division One as they won 3-2 at Herlings while morning leaders Magpies V were drawing 2-2 at their Norwich City counterparts.