Harleston Magpies Ladies up to third after claiming two 1-0 wins

Harleston Magpies Ladies line up for a team picture before their weekend double header against Isca and Trojans at Weybread Picture: CLUB Archant

Harleston Magpies Ladies came out of their weekend double header with maximum points to move up to third in Division One South of the Investec National League.

Tom Ridley (right) was on target twice as Harleston Magpies lost 3-1 at home to Spencer Picture: PAT LEATE

Having taken just one point from two tough away games, Magpies made home advantage count as they recorded hard-fought 1-0 wins over first Isca and then Trojans.

Magpies dominated possession in the early stages of Saturday's game and were rewarded for their efforts four minutes in. After Emma Lee-Smith's shot from the top of the circle was blocked by a defender Lara Taylor was quick to pounce on the loose ball to give Magpies the lead.

Megan Brown made a couple of crucial saves to keep it at 1-0 while in the second half Magpies continued to put the pressure on, with great supply to the forwards from the midfield of Cherry Seaborn, Fran Burrell, Debbie Francis, Lara Taylor, Katherine Ridley and Sophia Bassett. They were denied by last ditch defending and some near misses but comfortably saw out the game.

After playing Exeter opposition on Saturday Harleston took on Southampton-based Trojans on Sunday and despite being below their best the result was the same.

The deadlock was broken just before the end of the third quarter when Annie Nunn fed a dangerous ball into the circle and Lucy Whiting was well-positioned to get a vital touch. Trojans piled on the pressure after that but the hosts stood firm.

Magpies' men are still looking for their first point in the East Conference following a 3-1 home defeat against Spencer on Sunday.

After going into half-time one down to a short corner goal Magpies got back on level terms on 50 minutes when Tom Ridley scored from open play. But the London outfit added two more goals in the 58th and 64th minutes to seal the points.

East Women's League

North Norfolk picked up their first win since promotion to Division 1N when they beat St Ives 4-2 at Cromer.

They went two down early on but recovered to lead 3-2 at the break and then went on to add another goal for good measure. Their scorers were Hannah Catling, Lucy Spencer, Ellen Vanlint and Charlotte Fiske.

It was a very different story for Norwich Dragons as they went down 4-0 at Ipswich and East Suffolk to suffer a first defeat of the season.

Magpies II were the only local winners in the top flight, winning 1-0 at Wapping.

Dereham and Norwich City both suffered comprehensive defeats on the road. Dereham went down 5-0 at City of Peterborough while City lost 5-2 at Maidstone, with Stacey Lee getting a couple of goals.

There was a inter-club derby in Division 2NE and it went to the formbook, with Dragons II seeing off their third team 6-1. The highlight was a first half hat-trick from Georgia Rant, while Shelley Seaman, Gail Thomas and Ally Windsor Waite also scored and Jess Haw replied for the thirds.

Watton saw off previously unbeaten Ipswich II 3-2, Norwich City II beat Yarmouth 3-1 (Rosie Ringer, Emma Hewitt, Kate Houldey) and Broadland went down 4-2 at Magpies III.

After finding themselves 3-0 down Broadland got back in it through captain Hattie Hobart's deflected strike at a penalty corner and a clinical finish from Nikki Kent but Magpies had the final say to condemn the visitors to their first league defeat since February 2018, a run of 29 games.

East Men's League

Norwich City hit the goal trail to move up to fourth in Premier A.

Cameron Cooke led the way with four goals as they thrashed Ipswich and East Suffolk 8-2, with Tom Cooke getting two and Harry Cresswell and Chris Wardale also finding the target.

Dereham are still without a point after four games but gave visitors Ipswich a good test before losing 3-2.

Pelicans made it four wins out of four in Division 2N but were given a scare by Norwich City II before edging home 5-4. Jack Luther (2), Harry Gill and Jonty Black got the goals as the visitors made a game of it after going 3-0 down.

Norwich Dragons also maintained their perfect record with a hard-fought 3-2 win at Kettering with Sean Orton, Ollie King and Matt Knights on the scoresheet.

Magpies II drew 1-1 at UEA while Dereham II's poor start continued with an 11-0 drubbing at City of Peterborough III.

Empresa Norfolk League

Magpies IV took the honours in the top flight's match of the day, winning 1-0 at Loddon to maintain their 100 percent record after four fixtures.

Diss followed suit by beating Dragons IV by the same scoreline while Norwich City III maintained their solid start with a 6-0 cruise at Broadland II (Marie Hood 2, Emily Leeming 2, Emily Spencer, Mia Moore).

Reepham and UEA II were involved in a 13-goal thriller, with the students winning 8-5, and in other Premier Division games Evergreens won 4-1 at Pelicans II and Norwich City IV drew 1-1 with East Coast II (Florence Duffield).

Beccles were brought down to earth with a bump in Division One as their perfect start was wrecked by fellow 100 percenters Magpies V, who won 6-0. With goals from Mia McGhee and Adelice Stanley condemning Watton II to a 2-1 defeat at Dragons VI second place is now held by Carrow, who hammered Yarmouth II 8-0.

Thetford won again in Division Two, beating Breckland 2-0 (Codie Reynolds, Sarah Nichol).