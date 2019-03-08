Harleston Magpies Ladies unable to build on a dream start

Harleston Magpies Ladies are still looking for their first win in National League Division One South after going down 2-1 at Slough on Saturday.

Magpies set the tempo during the early stages of their second successive away fixture and went ahead after just seven minutes.

They turned the ball over high up the pitch and Lizzie Clymer took a defender wide with a dynamic run and pulled the ball back for Lucy Whiting to slot home.

An excellent short corner defence and a couple of superb saves from Megan Brown meant Magpies retained their slender advantage at half-time but Slough then got on top and towards the end of the third quarter a good finished levelled the scores.

Magpies created chances to get themselves back in front, with Whiting almost playing in Annie Nunn and debutant Poppy Beales being denied by the keeper. But it was not to be and on the hour mark Slough, who were playing in the top flight last season, converted a short corner to win it.

Harleston's men recovered from three down to equalise before crashing to a 7-3 defeat in their second East Conference fixture since promotion on Sunday.

Magpies were 3-0 down inside 11 minutes but were back on level terms by the break as Tom Dunnett converted from a penalty corner and Simon Hipwell struck twice in two minutes.

Sadly that was as good as it got, with a second half hat-trick from Teague Marcano helping St Albans to a comfortable win. Leigh Sitch took a nasty blow to the head towards the end that required a check-up at a local hospital.

Women's East League

Norwich City's disappointing start to the Premier Division season continued when they were beaten 1-0 at home by Cambridge City II.

The defeat left them with still pointless after three fixtures with just one goal to show for their efforts.

Magpies II drew 1-1 with City of Peterborough while Dereham won 3-1 at Cambridge University. Hayley Toleman scored twice and Lucy Soames once, after also being involved in the first two goals.

Norwich Dragons made it seven points from a possible nine in Division 1N with a 4-2 win over Wisbech.

Player-of-the-match Mia Bartram scored two while Lauren Lawrie and Sarah Jenkins got on the scoresheet. There were fantastic runs up the pitch, notably from Holly Setchell, and a high work rate was kept up throughout the game.

Newly promoted North Norfolk recorded a second successive point when they drew 2-2 with Cambridge University II at Cromer - and it could easily have been all three, with the students equalising with 90 seconds left. North's goals were scored by Hannah Catling, after good work from the impressive Lucy Spencer, and Hanna Hall.

Division 2NE pacesetters Norwich City II were held to a 1-1 draw by newly promoted neighbours Broadland.

Broadland took the lead with less than 10 minutes to go, Abi Dennison pouncing on a loose ball when Catherine Brewster's initial shot at a penalty corner rebounded into her path. City then threw all they had at the home side and found an equaliser at the death through Rosie Ringer whose effort flew into the top corner. Broadland's star player was Jenny Whiting while Karren Dagless was City's player-of-the-match.

Alex Daplyn had a debut to remember for Norwich Dragons II, scoring twice in a 3-1 win at Christchurch. Dragons' other goal came from Hannah Hardy.

East Coast went down 2-0 at Ipswich II, who are the only team with a 100 percent record, while Dragons III lost 4-2 at home to their Magpies counterparts (Maddy Reynolds, Harriet Rant).

East Men's League

Norwich City suffered their first defeat of the season in Premier A when they went down 3-1 at Cambridge City while Dereham are still looking for their first point after a 4-1 home defeat at the hands of Cambridge University.

Norwich Dragons, Magpies II and Pelicans all still boast 100 percent records in Division 2N.

Dragons saw off UEA 3-1 thanks to goals from Dan Rix (2) and Mark Flatman while Magpies beat City of Peterborough III 4-2 and Pelicans strolled home 6-2 at Long Sutton.

Norwich City II thrashed Magpies III 5-0 (Harry Gill 2, Richard Silvester, Jonathan Chaney Baxter, Tom Ling).

In Division 5NE Broadland Exiles beat Ipswich and East Suffolk V 5-1 with Dan Cheeseman scoring a hat-trick and Ian White a brace.

Empresa Norfolk League

Having won their opening two Premier Division fixtures by big margins, Loddon dropped their first points when they were held to a 1-1 draw by UEA II.

Magpies IV duly made it three straight wins by beating Norwich City IV 3-0, as did Diss who won 4-2 at Broadland II. The hosts twice fought back from a goal down through first Nikki Baker and then star player Tess Hewett but Diss sealed the win in the second half.

Dragons IV won an eventful game at Reepham 4-3 thanks to a hat-trick from Georgie Manly and one from

Amy Forse.

There are still three teams with perfect records in Division One. Magpies V thrashed Dragons VI 8-0, Beccles beat Herlings 3-1 and Watton II cruised past Yarmouth II 7-1.