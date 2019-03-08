Search

Advanced search

Exciting times for Harleston Magpies Hockey Club

PUBLISHED: 08:48 27 September 2019

Dereham Ladies, who play in the top flight of the East League face the camera Picture: CHRIS AND CATH PHOTOGRAPHY

Dereham Ladies, who play in the top flight of the East League face the camera Picture: CHRIS AND CATH PHOTOGRAPHY

Archant

The new-look English National Hockey League gets under way at the weekend with both of Harleston Magpies' senior teams involved.

After 20 years in the national set-up Magpies' women are preparing for a big test in the new Division One South, having finished in the top half of the East Conference last term.

The men also have an exciting season ahead of them, having earned promotion to the East Conference from the East League in 2018-19.

It has been a promising pre-season campaign so far for the women, with wins against Chelmsford, Bedford and Doncaster and a closely fought game against Leicester, with the coaching team able to utilise the full squad as well as introduce a number of promising young players to the higher levels of hockey.

You may also want to watch:

The season starts on Saturday (2pm) with a challenging game at Canterbury, a team with a long history at the top of the English game.

Georgia Linnell, Sophia Bassett and Olivia Thomas are all set to make their league debuts alongside returning player Cherry Seabourn, who has spent a number of years playing hockey in the USA and London. There has also been additions to the coaching team, with Robert Wagstaff joining alongside player/coach Emma Lee-Smith, fitness coach Annie Nunn and stalwart manager Nick McAllen.

"We have had a very good pre-season campaign, with all of the new players integrating the team very well," said Lee-Smith. "We have had a chance to see over 25 players during the competitive matches and reducing it down to 16 for the first weekend has been extremely hard. I am hoping that the mix of youth and speed with plenty of experience will enable us to play a fast paced and exciting brand of hockey.

"The new format of playing four quarters of 17 and a half minutes to get our league in line with international games adds a further dimension to how we play and rotate substitutes, but hopefully it will enable us to maintain a high tempo."

Magpies' men open their campaign on Sunday when they welcome Wapping to Weybread (2pm)

Most Read

Town hit by ‘devastating’ shop closures as fourth business shuts its doors

Sheringham clothing shop Never Be Famous, which is the latest in a string of High Street businesses to have closed down in the past few months. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Firefighters tackling large farm building blaze

Firefighters are tackling a large farm storage building fire in Bressingham. Picture: Denise Bradley

Former airbase outbuilding set to become 300-bed accommodation centre

Nigel Finkel at the former Officers' Mess building at the former RAF Coltishall that is being converted into a residential centre. Picture: Neil Perry

Are some cyclists just yobs in tight shorts?

Do Norfolk and Suffolk's cyclists need to behave better? Pictured are riders on theTour of Britain Picture: PA

Gardener completes Norwich City sticker album in one day

Scott Watson with his completed Norwich City sticker album. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

Norfolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores with 125 set to close

A new Argos store opened inside Sainsbury's in Thetford, which will be a model for the stores moving forward. Picture: SAINSBURY'S

‘I was set to be here for another ten years’: Town store announces sudden closure

David Sheldrake, who runs Antimacassar antiques, says he is having to close his Halesworth store. Picture: Thomas Chapman

£300m contract signed to dual A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

Chef and hotel owner criticises TripAdvisor after ‘blatant lie’ posted in review

Galton Blackiston. Picture: Courtesy of Morston Hall

Two hundred jobs to be transferred as Norwich City Council serves notice on Norse to end £6.75m contract

Eaton Park, one of the parks covered by the Norse Environmental Services contract. Pic: Brett Nunn.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Town hit by ‘devastating’ shop closures as fourth business shuts its doors

Sheringham clothing shop Never Be Famous, which is the latest in a string of High Street businesses to have closed down in the past few months. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Firefighters tackling large farm building blaze

Firefighters are tackling a large farm storage building fire in Bressingham. Picture: Denise Bradley

Takeaway man named and shamed by HMRC over £360,000 unpaid tax bill

A Norfolk businessman has been named and shamed by HMRC for tax defaulting. Picture: PA Images

Archbishop thrilled by ‘Dragons’ Den’ Convent plans

Emmaus Norfolk and Waveney community builiding at All Hallows Convent, Ditchingham. Photo courtesy of Emmaus.

‘One journey, four offences:’ Motorist arrested after vehicle is stopped on busy road

Halesworth Police officers stopped a vehicle on the A12 near Blythburgh and the motorist was subsequently arrested on suspicion of four offences. Picture: Google Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists