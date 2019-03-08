Harleston Magpies youngsters chasing national glory

The Harleston Magpies Under-12 squad who are competing in the national finals at Nottingham Picture: CLUB Archant

Harleston Magpies Under-12 girls travel to Nottingham University at the weekend to play in the England Hockey National Finals.

They qualified as East Regional winners on home soil a couple of weeks ago. There are two sections, with the winner of each going through to the final.

Magpies start their campaign on Saturday against Midlands runners-up Leicester at 11am, before taking on West runners-up Clifton Robinsons at 11.50am, North runners-up Kirkby Stephen at 1.05pm and South winners Surbiton at 1.55pm.

The other clubs involved are Sevenoaks, who were runners-up to Harleston in the East competition, Belper, City of York, Marlow and Lansdown.

Magpies squad is made up of Beth Gardens (captain), Jasmine Freeman, Daisy Wicks, Harriet Soper, Natalie Saunders, Emily Clarke, Alex Pearson-Smith, Amie Hunt, Evie Wheeler, Catherine Pope.

The venue is Nottingham Hockey Centre, University Boulevard, Nottingham NG7 2PS and admission is £5 per car.