Search

Advanced search

Harleston Magpies claim emphatic win to close gap on East League Premier A leaders

PUBLISHED: 06:00 18 December 2018

Tom Ridley (right) was on target twice as Harleston Magpies beat West Herts 5-2 in their final match of 2018 Picture: PAT LEATE

Tom Ridley (right) was on target twice as Harleston Magpies beat West Herts 5-2 in their final match of 2018 Picture: PAT LEATE

Archant

Harleston Magpies got back to winning ways in East League Premier A when they beat West Herts 5-2 at Weybread.

With their title rivals all having a day off the win moved Magpies to within two points of leaders Wapping, the side who had ended their long unbeaten run the previous weekend.

From the start the hosts showed the intensity and creativity they lacked in the 1-0 loss in London and they took an early lead through Dave Gilbert’s turn and top D strike.

Continued pressure paid off as the team won and converted a beautifully worked short corner, with Tom Ridley making it 2-0.

Magpies continued to play smart hockey in the second half. Another short corner was won, this time by some smart skill from Raunaq Rai, and after an initial save Ridley was able to put in the rebound.

As Magpies continued to press some cracks began to develop in their press and a ball into the D fell to a West Herts attacker who duly reduced the arrears. However, in a matter of minutes Simon Hipwell smashed in the fourth goal in from the top of the D and the game was wrapped up when Gilbert converted after James Gray’s shot had come back off the woodwork.

West Herts had the final say after converting a short corner in closing stages.

There was also a big re-arranged game in the East Women’s League, with Dereham beating Norwich Dragons 1-0 at Greenfields Road to maintain their 100 per cent record in Division 1N and restore their five point lead going into the festive break.

Dereham started slowly but good defensive work stifled out any real chances. The best chance for Dragons came from a penalty corner when a worked moved slid just wide of the post.

A stern half-time team talk and change in formation brought about a strong start to the second half however and the crucial goal came after a long ball from Marie James had found Hannah Palmer. Her shot was saved but Hayley Toleman pounced on the rebound to make it 1-0.

For the remainder of the game Dereham looked more composed while keeper Siobhan Cleeve maintained a clean sheet with some fantastic saves. The hosts faced a number of short corners late on which they defended resolutely, with the pick of clearances made by Becca Gibbs.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Sadness as coach firm announces closure after 80 years in business

Spratts Coaches, Wreningham, announced they plan to close after 80 years trading. Photo: Spratts Coaches

Parents slam Norfolk academy’s ‘unfair’ disco to reward high attendance

Wayland Academy Norfolk has been criticised by parents for organising a 'rewards disco' for pupils with high attendance through the autumn term. Picture: TEN Group

Most Read

Emergency services attend town centre after collision involving car and man

Police and ambulance were called to Dereham following an incident of a pedestrian being hit by car. Picture: Dan Bennett

WATCH: Denver Clinton arrives by helicopter at celebrity charity football match in Dereham

Denver Clinton shaking hands with the players from Delete Cancer FC. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Star bakers shine bright at school’s inaugural bake-off challenge

Giant gingerbread replica of Cawston Parish Church annouced as the winner of the showstopper entry for the Great Cawston Bake-Off. Picture: SUPPLIED BY CAWSTON PARISH CHURCH

Prison officer receives fine and ban after being caught drink-driving

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court, The Court House, College Lane, King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt.

WATCH ‘This is a special message for Denver’ - boxing star Tyson Fury shares video ahead of charity match

Tyson Fury. Photo: Steven Paston/PA Images

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

A11 closed near Wymondham due to work delays

Highways England said the dual carriageway is closed past the A47 near Wymondham. Photo is of the A11 at Elveden. Picture: Denise Bradley

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Seven cheap and free things to do over Christmas in Norfolk - from a disco and chips night to panto

Father Christmas is coming to Creake Abbey Christmas Farmers' Market Credit: Jake Sugden

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Sadness as coach firm announces closure after 80 years in business

Spratts Coaches, Wreningham, announced they plan to close after 80 years trading. Photo: Spratts Coaches
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists