Harleston Magpies Ladies poised for final match before winter break

PUBLISHED: 08:53 23 November 2018

The Harleston Magpies Under-14 team who made progress in the England Hockey Championships by beating Ipswich 7-1. The Under-16 boys and girls also went through comfortably with respective wins over Bishop's Stortford (13-0) and Pelicans (16-0) while the Under-18 boys lost 3-1 at Norwich Dragons Picture: BEX POTTRUFF

The Harleston Magpies Under-14 team who made progress in the England Hockey Championships by beating Ipswich 7-1. The Under-16 boys and girls also went through comfortably with respective wins over Bishop's Stortford (13-0) and Pelicans (16-0) while the Under-18 boys lost 3-1 at Norwich Dragons Picture: BEX POTTRUFF

Archant

Harleston Magpies Ladies are at home to leaders Hampstead and Westminster on Saturday (1.30pm) in the East Conference.

This will be Magpies’ final league match before the winter break and the indoor season.

The visitors won the league last season but failed to negotiate the play-offs to secure a place in the Premier Division.

Magpies are currently third in the league, three points behind Hampstead and one point adrift of second placed Wimbledon. Sevenoaks and Cambridge City are breathing down their necks.

Last week Magpies drew 2-2 at Horsham in a tough match. After conceding a goal in the first minute Magpies equalised through Emma Lee-Smith and took the lead on 60 minutes thanks to Lauren Rowe but the hosts equalised with four minutes to go.

Injuries have been a feature in recent weeks but after this game there will be a chance for every player to recover.

Squad: Barber (capt), Brown, Sitch, Francis, Burrell, Taylor, Rowe, Greenacre, Clymer, Findlay, Bloom, Harrison, Lee-Smith, Ridley, Winter.

