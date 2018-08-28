Search

Men’s Hockey: Harleston Magpies see off Norwich City to make it seven straight wins

PUBLISHED: 09:31 20 November 2018

Peter Lemon (second right), former Pelicans player and president of Norfolk Hockey Umpires' Association is presented with a bottle of bubbly before umpiring his 250th East Hockey match between Norwich City and Harleston Magpies. Presenting the bottle is his umpiring colleague Tony Bond. Also pictured from left to right are Magpies manager Kevin Ridley, Magpies captain Tom Ridley, City captain Louis Preston and City manager Ali Wardale Picture: CLUB

Archant

Harleston Magpies took the derby honours at Taverham to make it seven straight wins in the Premier A Division.

They were given a good test by a Norwich City side fresh from their first league win of the season but came through it to win a hard-fought game 3-1.

The visitors took time to settle and it was City who took the lead through Harry Paterson.

The remainder of the half saw Magpies grow in confidence and an impressive piece of skill and a fine finish from Raunaq Rai meant it was all square at the break.

In the second half the visitors began to assert their dominance and some ruthleess pressure in the D from James Gray and Dave Gilbert saw them get their noses in front.

Despite some quality play in midfield from the likes of Tom Ridley and Pete Bale the quality seen during the long unbeaten run was still missing however and Magpies were grateful for a well taken short corner goal from Ben Gowing, which ended any hopes of a City fightback. Luke Hobson was the hosts’ man of the match.

Toby Culling produced his finest performance for Dereham’s first team as they won 5-2 at Shefford and Sandy to move up to second in Premier B. Culling not only caught the eye with his two goals but also with his superb work rate off the ball.

Dereham led 3-0 thanks Will Edwards, Matt Turner and Culling before the Bedfordshire side made it 3-2 with goals either side of the break. After wasting a number of chances the visitors restored their two goal advantage 15 minutes from time through Culling before Guy Crookes completed the scoring.

Harleston Magpies and Norwich City also met at second team level in Division 1N, with hosts Magpies coming out on top 2-1. James Osborne and Tristan Baynes got the home goals, with a Chris Perry equaliser sandwiched in between.

City’s thirds have now scored eight goals in two games in Division 2N, with only one point to show for their efforts. They followed up a 4-4 draw with Cambridge South last week with a 5-4 defeat at Dereham II, with Rees Leonard scoring a hat-trick and Jack Luther also on target.

Elsewhere Pelicans went down 6-2 at St Ives and Norwich Dragons also had a day to forget, losing 5-1 at home to Long Sutton (Rupert Snelling).

Broadland Exiles got their title challenge in Division 5NE back on track with a 2-1 win over Bury St Edmunds IV (Robbie Whiting, Robbie Dix).

