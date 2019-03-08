Search

Harleston to appeal over ground grading 'failure'

PUBLISHED: 14:05 19 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:05 19 May 2019

Harleston Town are facing a return to the Anglian Combination League Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Harleston Town are facing a return to the Anglian Combination League Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Harleston Town says they will appeal against a decision which has seen them thrown out of the Thurlow Nunn First Division North.

The club finished second in the table to Swaffham, but are facing a return to the Anglian Comnbination Premier.

The reason is they have not made improvements to their ground that were required by the end of March - although they say bureaucratic red tape held that process up.

In a statement on their official Twitter account, the club said: "Harleston Town Football Club have failed ground grading by not meeting the additional improvements required by 31st March. Town play on a council owned pitch and these improvements were delayed by council red tape through no fault of our own. We have since received full planning permission from the council for all the required updates and work began on these improvements as soon as permission was granted last week. The club have appealed this decision and are awaiting the appeal date."

