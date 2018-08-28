Search

Advanced search

Parker goal sends Acle top of the table

PUBLISHED: 12:15 04 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:15 04 December 2018

Grace Parker jumps above the Haringey defence to head home Acle's goal Picture: Natasha Thompson

Grace Parker jumps above the Haringey defence to head home Acle's goal Picture: Natasha Thompson

Archant

Acle United Women moved to the top of the ERWFL Premier Division after a 1-0 victory at Haringey Borough.

A first-half goal from Grace Parker sealed the win for the visitors.

As Acle started to stamp their authority on the game, Todd had a shot saved before a free-kick by Larkins was headed down by Todd to Bullard, but her shot was high over the bar.

The hosts almost took the lead on 33 minutes. Acle were penalised for an innocuous challenge just out the penalty-area and the free-kick clipped the top of the bar.

Just a minute later, Acle took the lead. Bullard was brought down just inside the Haringey half and Parker rose above the home defence to head home Scully’s free-kick. The visitors continued to push forward and Bullard twice shot wide, but poor decision making and shooting from distance against the wind meant the home keeper was not unduly tested,

In the closing minutes of the half, Birchall had an effort tipped around the post, before after being fouled, hit the woodwork with the free-kick as Acle went into the break with a slender lead.

It took time for the visitors to get going after the break and Cooper won possession to release Todd whose ball to Flatt was fired wide, then Brister was off target with another long-range effort.

Despite their lowly league position, the hosts were causing Acle problems with their direct play and Cooper was forced into a good covering tackle to prevent a shot at goal, then a free-kick into the Acle goal-area saw a goalmouth scramble before the visitors hooked the ball clear.

Acle stepped up the pace with 15 minutes remaining and Todd saw an effort deflected for a corner, before Birchall fired over the bar after receiving a clearance from Flatt’s free-kick.

Bullard was brought back on in the closing stages and laid the ball back to Todd whose effort was well saved.

Acle: Bell, Goodfield, Cooper, Scully, Parker, Larkins, Bullard, Todd, Brister, Flatt, Mungham-Gray. Subs all used: Birchall, Filby, Barham.

This Sunday, Acle host unbeaten Cambridge City (2pm).

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the EDP

Norwich restaurant selling off cheap meals via food waste app

If these products aren't sold they become available to

Road reopens after being blocked due to driver flipping car onto roof

A car flipped onto its roof on Wareham Road, between Wighton and Wells. Picture: North Norfolk Police

Romanian restaurant set to open in Norwich

Olimpia Sadler, pictured, has applied to open a Romanian restaurant on Dereham Road in Norwich. The city council has granted the application.

Opinion Paddy Davitt: Dereham’s Todd Cantwell has earned his place in the spotlight at Norwich City

Todd Cantwell made his mark in Norwich City's 3-1 win over Rotherham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video Besiktas deal for Nelson Oliveira is news to Norwich City

Norwich City have not accepted an offer from Besiktas for Nelson Oliveira Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion Michael Bailey: Warning, Warne, wee bairns and Norwich’s 93pc chance – Six things learned from Rotherham win

michael bailey
Teemu Pukki, Todd Cantwell and Max Aarons all got their name on the score sheet as Norwich City's impressive Championship season rolled on against Rotherham at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Vrancic provided creative force City needed to reclaim top spot

David Freezer
Mario Vrancic has certainly had his patience tested this season, in waiting for first-team chances for Norwich City this season. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City maul Millers – in the end

Michael Bailey
Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his verdict from Carrow Road, as the Canaries swat aside Paul Warne's Rotherham United - eventually.

Opinion ‘This is a special time for the club’ – Canaries fans thrilled to see starlets play key role in comeback victory

David Freezer
Norwich City academy products Max Aarons and Todd Cantwell were prominent against Rotherham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Band of Brothers who play strictly to their strengths

Chris Lakey
How Rotherham United's Will Vaulks celebrates scoring Picture: PA

Most Read Sport

Video Besiktas deal for Nelson Oliveira is news to Norwich City

Norwich City have not accepted an offer from Besiktas for Nelson Oliveira Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video Handwriting to blame for bizarre Jamal Lewis exit

Jamal Lewis had an unscheduled early exit against Rotherham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Canaries to host Portsmouth in FA Cup third round

Portsmouth won their last visit to Carrow Road 2-0, in a Championship game in December 2010. Pictured is Wes Hoolahan squeezing a shot past Michael Brown Picture: Archant library

Opinion FA Cup dream may have to be left on the back-burner for another year by Canaries

Todd Cantwell made his debut at Chelsea as City were knocked out of the FA Cup on penalties last season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘He’s quite vocal when he speaks about players he wants to bring in’ - Norwich City’s recruitment strategy revealed

City head coach Daniel Farke celebrates his side's win over Rotherham. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists