Lowestoft sign two former Canaries ahead of opening game at Halesowen

Lowestoft Town have been boosted by the arrival of two more players ahead of today's opening league fixture.

Jamie Godbold takes charge of his first competitive game as Lowestoft Town boss this afternoon at Halesowen. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow - Credit: Archant

Midfielder Rossi Jarvis has returned to the club after a short spell with Dereham Town while former Norwich City Under-23s striker Kieran Higgs has also been signed up.

Both are likely to feature as Lowestoft kick off their campaign in the new Evostik Southern League Central Division with a trip to the Midlands to face Halesowen Town (3pm).

Jarvis joined Lowestoft in 2013, having previously played for City, Luton and Cambridge United, and made 159 appearances, scoring six goals, before leaving towards the end of last season when their financial problems were laid bare.

'Rossi needs no introduction, having been here for a number of years,' manager Jamie Goldbold told the club's official webstite. 'His leadership, experience and support, both on and off the pitch, will be so important to our group.'

Higgs played for City in Premier League Two before a loan spell at Solihull Moors in the National League.

'Kieran is an exciting young talent who brings an element of creativity and unpredictability to our team,' added Godbold. 'He is keen to improve and I think we can help him realise his potential.'

The new arrivals take the number of players brought in by Godbold over the course of the summer to 13. With a new-look squad and a fresh managerial team in place, the Blues will be looking to move on after a traumatic season in the Bostik League Premier Division, which saw them finish third from bottom while facing major problems off the pitch.

A sense of stability has returned after the return of Godbold and assistant Andy Reynolds, although the new boss has admitted a switch to a new league will make the 2018-19 campaign very much a step into the unknown.

The same applies to Halesowen, who made the switch after a poor campaign in the Northern Premier League. They recently signed former Wolves striker Sylvan Ebanks-Blake, 32, who has dropped down the football ladder because of injury problems, while 42-year-old former Coventry and West Brom frontman Lee Hughes is also on their books.