Halesowen 1 Lowestoft Town 0: Unlucky Trawlerboys downed by late Lee Hughes penalty

Published: 1:36 AM August 12, 2018 Updated: 3:13 PM October 10, 2020

A harsh penalty two minutes from time and three excellent saves from home keeper Daniel Platt denied Lowestoft a share of the points at least at Halesowen.

For his first competitive game in charge Jamie Godbold gave debuts to six players, four of them teenagers, and the youngsters all rose to the task in front of them. The blend of youth and experience seemed ideal for the occasion and after a nervy start the Trawlerboys outplayed their hosts for long periods.

Halesowen's hugely experienced strike force of Lee Hughes and Sylvan Ebanks-Blake were ineffective against Lowestoft's back line of Josh Curry, Rossi Jarvis, Connor Deeks with Matt Brown given the time to attack down the left flank at will.

The first half was a cagey affair with few goalmouth thrills and it wasn't until the 24th minute that the first effort at goal was a simple header from Ahmed Ali that went straight to Elvijs Putnins. Adam Smith, skippering the side in the absence of Travis Cole, sent a 30-yard free kick a couple of feet over the bar before Jacek Zielonka's shot appeared to hit the hands of a defender but penalty appeals were turned down. Zielonka quickly regained the ball and crossed for Shaun Bammant to place his header inches too high.

The early stages of the second period were all Lowestoft with Ben Fowkes reaching the bye-line but his cross whistled across the face of the goal with no one able to get the vital touch. Connor Ingram then went close from 20 yards.

Lowestoft were all so close to taking the lead in the 67th minute with Zielonka's corner pulled back to Smith who hit a screamer from 25 yards that seemed destined for the top corner until keeper Platt flew across his goal to turn the ball over the bar. Again from the resultant corner Lowestoft forced another great save from the home keeper to turn Deeks' effort round the post.

With two minutes to go all Lowestoft's hard work was undone as a long punt by Platt for once caught the Town defence open and James Roberts raced into the area to be brought down by Putnins. Hughes calmly converted from the spot.

Lowestoft were able to create one more opportunity with Bammant knocking down Smith's free kick to substitute Higgs whose rising drive was brilliantly tipped over the bar by Platt

Halesowen Town: Platt, Ekongo, Kelly, Rea, Bragoli, Charlton, Lawton, Haworth (Warner 45), Hughes, Ebanks-Blake (Roberts 65, (Gilpin 56)), Ali. Subs not used: Tonks, Lewis

Lowestoft Town: Putnins, Curry, Brown (Wren 79), Smith, Jarvis, Deeks, Zielonka, Pollock, Bammant, Ingram (Higgs 70), Fowkes. Subs not used: Tann, Fletcher, Schaar

Referee: Mr S Tallis

Attendance: 533

