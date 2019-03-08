Great Yarmouth Town name Rob McCombe as new manager

Former Norwich CEYMS manager Rob McCombe is the new man in charge at Great Yarmouth Town Picture: SONYA DUNCAN Archant 2019

Great Yarmouth Town have appointed Rob McCombe as manager following their relegation to the second tier of the Thurlow Nunn League.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The respected coach has left Anglian Combination side Norwich Ceyms, who finished fifth in the top flight last season, to take on a new challenge with the Bloaters.

McCombe, who has worked with the Norfolk Schools FA for the last 12 years, replaces joint bosses Martyn Sinclair and Adam Mason, who stood down at the end of last season after four years' service. He will be assisted by Jason Swatman, a long-term colleague at youth level, and Stuart Paterson who provides some continuity having been with the club last season.

"I had a really enjoyable time at Ceyms but like most coaches I want to work at the highest level I can and moving up to Great Yarmouth Town is an exciting challenge," said McCombe, who works for the West Norwich and Dereham Schools' Partnership.

You may also want to watch:

"Jobs in football like this don't come along all the time. It's a big club and there is a real buzz around the place at the moment, with a lot of optimism about the future.

"Obviously it was a disappointing end to the season and it's a case of creating a buzz again, making sure the players are enjoying their football. Martyn and Adam did a great job and it's about building on that and taking the club forward.

"There are a lot a good players here, including plenty of promising youngsters that I know a lot about already, and hopefully they will be happy to stay because I don't want to make wholesale changes. I won't put pressure on them straight away by talking about promotion. All I can say is I want to go into the new season with a good, competitive squad and then we can see where are at Christmas."

The Reserves will be managed by Ian George next season, with Chris Collins his assistant, Paul Blissett will look after the Development side and Daniel Nolan will manage the Under-18s, with Blissett his assistant.

Sinclair and Mason are also expected to be involved in some shape or form, with their future likely to be one of the subjects up for discussion at the club's annual meeting at The Wellesley on June 3 (7.30pm).