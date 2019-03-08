Gallery

Great Yarmouth Town lose at home to rivals to slip into relegation zone

Action from St Andrews (blue and white) against Long Stratton PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Great Yarmouth Town’s season long battle against relegation from the top flight of the Thurlow Nunn League suffered a huge setback when they were beaten 2-1 at home by fellow strugglers Long Melford.

Action from St Andrews (blue and white) against Long Stratton PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Action from St Andrews (blue and white) against Long Stratton PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

A painful defeat at the Wellesley saw them slip into the drop zone with just two matches left to play, the first of which is a derby clash at Gorleston on Monday afternoon.

They will go into that one a point behind Long Melford and three adrift of Ely City, who won 2-0 at Kirkley & Pakefield to complete a wretched weekend for the Bloaters.

After going behind early on through Sam Bayliss Great Yarmouth got themselves back on level terms through on-loan frontman Drilon Krasniqi - but it was the Suffolk side who had the final say in the second half as Matt Roe converted from the spot.

Gorleston will also have a point to prove in the derby after suffering an eighth successive defeat at high-flying Godmanchester - although it was a spirted show as a Joel Watts completed a hat-trick to get it back to 3-3 late on before Harvey Garlingo fired home a brilliant volley to settle it.

Action from St Andrews (blue and white) against Long Stratton PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Action from St Andrews (blue and white) against Long Stratton PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Wroxham went down 2-0 at home to Stowmarket Town, with Josh Mayhew and Robbie-Lee Sweeney getting the goals, while Norwich United maintained their good run with a 1-1 draw at Brantham Athletic thanks to a Haydn Davis free-kick. There are now only seven points between the two sides ahead of Monday's derby at Plantation Park.

Valter Rocha and Elliott Gibson both scored twice as Thetford Town had an excellent 4-1 win at Hadleigh, who are still not safe themselves.

Thurlow Nunn 1N

The title race in Division One North is heading for a thrilling climax after the top two both won again.

Action from St Andrews (blue and white) against Long Stratton PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Action from St Andrews (blue and white) against Long Stratton PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Leaders Harleston Town hammered visitors March Town 5-1 to maintain a two point advantage over Swaffham Town, who saw off Ipswich Wanderers 2-1 at Shoemakers Lane.

The Pedlars have a game in hand but have a testing trip to third placed Mulbarton Wanderers on Monday while their rivals travel to mid-table Cornard for their final game.

If both sides win again then the Pedlars would travel to Felixstowe Reserves on Saturday needing another victory to finish top.

Captain Joe Jackson opened the scoring for Swaffham on 15 minutes only for the visitors to get back on level terms before the break when James Watling lobbed Tommy Rix. The Pedlars took control in the second half however and midway through Jackson was fouled in the box and Ryan Pearson smashed home the resultant spot-kick.

Jamie Nelson getting the fourth goal for Sheringham Picture: Robert Walkley Jamie Nelson getting the fourth goal for Sheringham Picture: Robert Walkley

Harleston had a much more comfortable afternoon, with goals from Jake Imrie, Charlie Roe, Owen Betts, Sam Borrer and Lawrence Cheese seeing them home.

Mulbarton won 3-1 at King's Lynn Reserves, with Ben Thompson scoring twice and Toby Oliver also on target, but the title is now beyond them.

Diss Town had an emphatic 4-0 win at bottom of the table Felixstowe Reserves with all the goals coming in the final quarter. There were braces for Keiran Hagan and full back Sam Last.

Bostik League North

Swaffham Town's Ben Coe first to the ball. Swaffham Town's Ben Coe first to the ball.

A brave fightback from Dereham Town proved to be too little, too late as their hopes of a late push into mid-table were dented by a 3-2 home defeat by Tilbury.

The visitors went ahead midway through the first period when Mitchell Gilbey's chip came back off the woodwork and Oliver Spooner was on hand to convert. In added time the Dockers increased their lead when Marcus Bowers blasted George Sykes' pull back into the roof of the net.

The Magpies went 3-0 down in the 70th minute as Harry Watkins hit a curling 20 yard drive that went in via the underside of the bar - but there was a late sting in the tail. Dereham reduced the deficit in the 78th minute when Dion Frary steered home Ryan Crisp's low ball from close range and scored a second seven minutes later as Matty Castellan headed in Danny Beaumont's free-kick.

Dereham are at Soham on Monday.

Luke Reed with the Swaffham head, Ben Coe covering. Luke Reed with the Swaffham head, Ben Coe covering.

Anglian Combination

Sheringham are closing in on the Premier Division title following an emphatic 5-1 win at Bradenham Wanderers.

The Shannocks need just two points from their final two games to ensure Caister can't catch them and will be looking to seal the deal on Tuesday evening when they host Blofield.

Jamie Nelson and Tim Cary both netted twice, while Archie Galley was also on target.

Swaffham Town's Ryan Pearson on the charge navigating around two. Swaffham Town's Ryan Pearson on the charge navigating around two.

Third placed Long Stratton suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat at relegated St Andrews (Dan Bowen), meaning Waveney, who won 2-0 at Wroxham Reserves (George Barber 2) could still overtake them.

UEA sealed the Division One title with a 4-0 win over Kirkley & Pakefield Reserves (Ryan Swift 2, Luke Young, Henry Clark) while Mundford confirmed second spot by beating Hindringham 3-0 (Jordan Baker, Nathan Thurogood, Ian Fancett).

Swaffham Town's Ryan Pearson directing play. Swaffham Town's Ryan Pearson directing play.

Swaffham Town's Danny Tindall rises above the rest, Wanderers defending en mass. Swaffham Town's Danny Tindall rises above the rest, Wanderers defending en mass.

Action from Kirkley & Pakefield's 2-0 home defeat by Ely City Picture: Bryan Grint. Action from Kirkley & Pakefield's 2-0 home defeat by Ely City Picture: Bryan Grint.

Action from Kirkley & Pakefield's 2-0 home defeat by Ely City Picture: Bryan Grint. Action from Kirkley & Pakefield's 2-0 home defeat by Ely City Picture: Bryan Grint.

Action from Kirkley & Pakefield's 2-0 home defeat by Ely City Picture: Bryan Grint. Action from Kirkley & Pakefield's 2-0 home defeat by Ely City Picture: Bryan Grint.

Action from Kirkley & Pakefield's 2-0 home defeat by Ely City Picture: Bryan Grint. Action from Kirkley & Pakefield's 2-0 home defeat by Ely City Picture: Bryan Grint.