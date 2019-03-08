Search

Adam Mason takes up operations manager role at Great Yarmouth Town

PUBLISHED: 08:20 27 June 2019

Yarmouth coach Adam Mason on the sideline during the Norfolk Senior Cup Football match against Yelverton FC. Picture: Nick Butcher

Yarmouth coach Adam Mason on the sideline during the Norfolk Senior Cup Football match against Yelverton FC. Picture: Nick Butcher

Adam Mason is staying on with Great Yarmouth Town after standing down as joint manager at the end of last season.

He has accepted a position as operations manager on the club's senior committee.

Recently appointed chairman Jack Jay said: "I am thrilled to have Adam take up this extremely important role in the football club.

"It allows us to continue to build on his amazing work with Great Yarmouth Town over the last few years and push this football club forward into an exciting new era. Adam has an incredible passion, vision and drive that will be vital for this club going forward."

The new role will see Mason focusing on implementation and adherence of the club's mission statement, strategy and procedures, developing further links to the youth section, advising on all football matters and corporate sponsorship

Martyn Sinclair, the joint boss for the past three seasons, had already taken up the role of vice-chairman, with former Norwich CEYMS boss Rob McCombe the club's new manager.

