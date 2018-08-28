Search

Great Yarmouth Town see off Gorleston in derby watched by crowd of 580

PUBLISHED: 18:52 26 December 2018 | UPDATED: 19:45 26 December 2018

A battle for possession during the Boxing Day derby between Great Yarmouth Town and Gorleston Picture: STEVE WOOD

Archant

Great Yarmouth Town took the derby honours against neighbours Gorleston to move off the foot of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division table.

A bumper Boxing Day crowd of 580 at The Wellesley saw the Bloaters win 2-0 to make it three straight victories - after winning just two of their opening 16 fixtures.

Captain Aaron Sanders set the ball rolling for the hosts after just 15 minutes and the points were wrapped up 10 minutes from the end when new signing Dylan Switters scored for the second game running.

Gorleston’s cause was not helped by losing keeper George Parkin with a head injury, with Luke Goreham taking over between the sticks. It later emerged that Parkin had fractured his left eye socket and will be out for at least six weeks.

The win took the Bloaters above Framlingham Town and to within a point of Hadleigh United, who lost 2-0 at home to Stowmarket.

Norwich United took the spoils in the Broadland derby, winning 2-1 at Wroxham to end an 11 match run without a league win and record new manager Cedric Anselin’s first victory.

The hosts took the lead six minutes after the break when ex Planter Sonny Carey volleyed home from 10 yards. The visitors were only behind for 12 minutes however, Sam Watts bundling home a corner at the far post.

Planters’ appeals for a penalty, when Craig Bussens seemed to be pulled back inside the box, were waved aside but they got what proved to be the winner 10 minutes from time when Andy Eastaugh stretched out a leg to lob Connor Milligan.

Kirkley and Pakefield saw off fellow high-flyers Woodbridge Town 2-1 at Walmer Road, with all the goals coming in the second half.

Ross King fired the Royals in front from long range and Cameron Russell made it 2-0 from the spot before former pro’ Carlos Edwards reduced the arrears from a free-kick.

There was a lively start to the game between Walsham le Willows and Thetford Town, with two goals in the first seven minutes. Top scorer Valter Rocha quickly headed Town in front, only for the hosts to get back on level terms almost immediately through a disputed penalty.

It was Walsham who went on to win it with a header from a corner five minutes into the second half.

Harleston Town moved eight points clear at the top of Division One North after seeing off closest challengers Mulbarton Wanderers 3-1 at Wilderness Lane.

The leaders were trailing 1-0 at the break but took over in the second half to give themselves some breathing space in the race for promotion.

Wanderers went in front after just 12 minutes when Jack Guyton’s piledriver came back off the crossbar and Tom Amis headed home the rebound.

Kyle Baker got Town back on level terms straight from the restart and Lawrence Cheese made it 2-1 six minutes later before the scoring was completed for a free-kick 20 minutes from time.

Swaffham Town moved to within seven points of Mulbarton with four games in hand when they recorded a hard-fought 1-0 win over Downham Town, with a superb strike from Joe Jackson midway through the second half settling it.

Norwich CBS returned from Fakenham Town with a 2-1 win, their goals coming from Jordan Rocastle and Paul Cook.

