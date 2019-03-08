Gallery

Sophie McKinna stars at the Norfolk Track & Field Championships

Sophie McKinna was in excellent form at the Norfolk Track & Field Championships. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Sophie McKinna confirmed her status as the UK's number one shot putter with an outstanding performance at the Norfolk Track and Field Championships held at the Sportspark.

Action from the Norfolk Athletics Championships, UEA Sportspark. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Action from the Norfolk Athletics Championships, UEA Sportspark. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The 24-year-old produced a throw of 18.23m to not only win the competition but also achieve the qualifying distance for the World Athletics Championships to be held in Qatar later this year.

The record breaking continued in the under 17 girls race where Jessica Norkett finished ahead of Kate Willis in the time of 4 mins 42.3 secs, with both beating the old record.

The same close finishing positions came in the 800m too. Gemma Vickery set a new women's hammer record of 51.79m and former English Schools champion Elspeth Jamieson set a new javelin record of 43.10m.

Harry Taylor ran a storming under 20 100m in 10.8 secs and also added the 200m title to his collection. North Norfolk Harriers Hattie Reynolds set a new under 15 3000m record of 9 mins 58.4 secs and Kirsty Sait Stewart continued the record breaking with a fine time of 11.8 secs in the 80m hurdles.

Callum Brown continued his fine throwing, winning the men's hammer with a distance of 65.38m. Calvin Smith had a busy time with his best performance coming in the under 15 300m with a time of 38.9 secs.

In the under 17 boys 800m broke new ground with a win in 2 mins exactly. Also in the under 17 age group Alfie Williams of West Norfolk won the shot with 13m 26 and Alex Mortimer ran a fine 200m in 22.8 secs.

The Norfolk championships are about participation as well as good individual performances. All age groups were catered for, including masters and Quadkids event for the younger age groups.

The athletes mentioned are members of City of Norwich Ac unless otherwise identified. The SON special Olympic events were hugely popular and generated great enthusiasm.

As a result of the Norfolk championships athletes will be selected for inter county events later in the season. The championships were organised by Athletics Norfolk with the of CoNAC.

