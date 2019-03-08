Search

Serial winner Mark Johnston looking for success in feature race at Great Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 12:17 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:17 16 July 2019

Mark Johnston, trainer

Mark Johnston, trainer

PA Archive/PA Images

The man who has trained more winners than any other, Mark Johnston, looks like grabbing the feature at Great Yarmouth's ever-popular Ladies Night seven-race card on evening Wednesday.

Yorkshire-based Johnston sends Smile A Mile for the 7.10pm Diomed Handicap and his three-year-old gelding, under James Doyle, should prove too good for four rivals.

Smile A Mile was runner-up at Ayr earlier this month having previously won at Haydock and Mussleburgh in May.

Main rivals are the David Simcock trained Ultimate Avenue, last in his previous Great Yarmouth start and Michele Strogoff, third at Nottingham a fortnight ago for trainer Michael Appleby.

While the ladies in the crowd will be partying, on course it could be a good evening for Hayley Turner.

In the opening six-furlong handicap for lady riders, Turner rides Stuart Williams' Hart Stopper, runner-up at the course last week behind Raucous. Athollblair Boy looks the key danger, Faye McManoman riding Nigel Tinkler's recent Doncaster winner.

If successful, Turner might have to wait until the 8.40pm finale when she partners Awarded for Robert Cowell. The filly's rivals are Tone The Barone for Jim Crowley and Williams and Invincible Larne under Pat Cosgrave for Mick Quinn.

The six-runner novice stakes at 6.05pm sees top stables running their two-year-olds. Crowley rides Richard Hannon's Al Namir, second at Newmarket after finishing third on debut at Great Yarmouth while Andrea Atzeni rides Roger Varian's Spreadsheet, second on debut at Newcastle while John Gosden gives a debut to Verboten.

In the 6.40pm 10-furlong handicap, Phil Dennis rides trainer Rebecca Bastiman's hat-trick seeking Edgar Allan Poe, a winner at Pontefract twice in 10 days.

Eight fillies go in the 7.40pm maiden fillies stakes over seven furlongs, favourite for which is the William Haggas trained Five Diamonds, under Crowley. The filly was second at Beverley last month.

Burning Topic, third at Chelmsford for Shane Kelly and David Lanigan recently, looks the key danger.

Biggest field of the night sees 11 go in the 8.10pm Aeropak Handicap, headed by last time out Great Yarmouth scorer Tilsworth Rose under Nicky Mackay for John Jenkins.

Both Josiebond for Dennis and Bastiman and Sweet Forgetme Not, under Josephine Gordon for Sam Farrell, have hopes of success after placing last time out.

