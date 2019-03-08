Search

Advanced search

Going up - Get your promotion guide here

Newcomers do battle in Novice Stakes at Great Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 11:51 21 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:51 21 May 2019

Trainer John Gosden chats to Oisin Murphy after Legends Of War won the Novice Stakes at Yarmouth a year ago. Gosden has hopes of a repeat with Deverell Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Trainer John Gosden chats to Oisin Murphy after Legends Of War won the Novice Stakes at Yarmouth a year ago. Gosden has hopes of a repeat with Deverell Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Hottest race of the day at Great Yarmouth on Wednesday afternoon sees six two-year-old debutants among a field of eight for Novice Stakes over six furlongs at 2.45pm.

Godolphin is doubly represented in the £9,000 to the winner contest that could throw up several useful sorts for the future.

Charlie Appleby trains Godolphin's Path Of Thunder on whom James Doyle takes the ride on a colt third on debut at Newmarket.

Saeed bin Suroor trains the other Godolphin representative, newcomer Historic under Harry Bentley.

John Gosden trained last year's winner and this time has Robert Havlin on debutant Kingman colt Deverell while Ryan Moore rides £380,000 Oasis Dream colt Maxi Boy for trainer Michael Bell and Tom Marquand gets the leg-up from William Haggas on newcomer, St Ives.

Handicaps dominate the seven-race card, beginning with a 16-runner mile contest at 2.10pm in which Wolverhampton all-weather winner King Oswald is likely favourite for Liam Jones and James Unett. Havlin partners Steve Gollings' Molten Lava, sixth at Leicester, while Gary Mahon claims three pounds off Mezmaar, the 10-year-old trained by Mark Usher recently fifth at Chelmsford.

You may also want to watch:

Longest race is the 14-furlong test at 3.15pm in which Top Rock Talula, under Ed Greatrex, is a four-year-old trying to defy a five-pound penalty for last week's Bath success. The Resdev Way, with Paul Muir claiming five pounds, and grey filly Princess Harley, look the dangers.

Nasee was runner-up at the course three weeks ago. although the gelding, under Steve Donoghue for trainer Ed Vaughan, is now up in trip in the 3.45pm 12-furlong handicap.

Ember's Glow, fourth at Wolverhampton, and Johni Boxit, Megan Nicholls riding for trainer Marco Botti, a course winner, are the threats.

The maiden over six furlongs at 4.15pm sees Moore partner James Tate's Local History, absent for six months, and it may pay to side with Sirius Slew for Alan Bailey. The gelding was runner-up over course and distance on his first run for Bailey since switching from James Given's stable.

Dane O'Neil rides Roger Varian's Mubhij in the 4.45pm handicap, the gelding second at Newcastle when last seen 10 months ago, while the mile handicap finale at 5.15pm sees Oud Metha Bridge from Julia Feilden's yard, return following a course and distance win three weeks ago.

Selections: 2.10pm Spanish Mane, 2.45pm Path of Thunder, 3.15pm The Resdev Way, 3.45pm Nasee, 4.15pm Casarubina, 4.45pm Bbob Alula, 5.15pm Oud Metha Bridge.

Most Read

‘I spent longer queuing to pay than my appointment took’ - mother hits out at hospital parking charges

A queue for the parking meter at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Jennifer Goodman.

Man stabbed on footpath in Norwich

Children’s play park next to path between Sunny Hill and Netherwood Green where man stabbed

Tributes for man who died after car crashed through bridge wall

Floral tribues have been left at the scene of the fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Man dies in crash in Norfolk village

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Council could make millions by building hundreds of homes on market town farmland

An aerial view of Attleborough, where Norfolk County Council could build homes. Picture: Mike Page

Most Read

Man dies in crash in Norfolk village

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Controversial new system for parking charges comes into force at hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Motorists using a private car park at the hospital will now have to pay for their parking up front. Picture: NNUH

Man stabbed on footpath in Norwich

Children’s play park next to path between Sunny Hill and Netherwood Green where man stabbed

First passengers set to take 90 minute train from Norwich to London

The first of Greater Anglias brand new long electric trains made by Swiss-manufacturer, Stadler, arrived in Norwich in February. Photo: Greater Anglia

Man jailed for 12 years for rape of 11-year-old girl

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Tributes for man who died after car crashed through bridge wall

Floral tribues have been left at the scene of the fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

‘I spent longer queuing to pay than my appointment took’ - mother hits out at hospital parking charges

A queue for the parking meter at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Jennifer Goodman.

Police warning after four burglary incidents in Norwich in just one night

Police are investigating two burglaries and two attempted burglaries in Gertrude Road (pictured), Waterloo Road and Temple Road in Norwich. Picture: Google

Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash with wooden telegraph pole

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after his car crashed with a wooden telegraph pole on the B1108 at Barnham Broom. Picture: GOOGLE.

Head winchman celebrates 250 recoveries with more to come

Paul Russell has reached the milestone of 250 slipway recoveries of all-weather lifeboats. Picture: John Redmond
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists