Newcomers do battle in Novice Stakes at Great Yarmouth

Trainer John Gosden chats to Oisin Murphy after Legends Of War won the Novice Stakes at Yarmouth a year ago. Gosden has hopes of a repeat with Deverell Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Hottest race of the day at Great Yarmouth on Wednesday afternoon sees six two-year-old debutants among a field of eight for Novice Stakes over six furlongs at 2.45pm.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Godolphin is doubly represented in the £9,000 to the winner contest that could throw up several useful sorts for the future.

Charlie Appleby trains Godolphin's Path Of Thunder on whom James Doyle takes the ride on a colt third on debut at Newmarket.

Saeed bin Suroor trains the other Godolphin representative, newcomer Historic under Harry Bentley.

John Gosden trained last year's winner and this time has Robert Havlin on debutant Kingman colt Deverell while Ryan Moore rides £380,000 Oasis Dream colt Maxi Boy for trainer Michael Bell and Tom Marquand gets the leg-up from William Haggas on newcomer, St Ives.

Handicaps dominate the seven-race card, beginning with a 16-runner mile contest at 2.10pm in which Wolverhampton all-weather winner King Oswald is likely favourite for Liam Jones and James Unett. Havlin partners Steve Gollings' Molten Lava, sixth at Leicester, while Gary Mahon claims three pounds off Mezmaar, the 10-year-old trained by Mark Usher recently fifth at Chelmsford.

You may also want to watch:

Longest race is the 14-furlong test at 3.15pm in which Top Rock Talula, under Ed Greatrex, is a four-year-old trying to defy a five-pound penalty for last week's Bath success. The Resdev Way, with Paul Muir claiming five pounds, and grey filly Princess Harley, look the dangers.

Nasee was runner-up at the course three weeks ago. although the gelding, under Steve Donoghue for trainer Ed Vaughan, is now up in trip in the 3.45pm 12-furlong handicap.

Ember's Glow, fourth at Wolverhampton, and Johni Boxit, Megan Nicholls riding for trainer Marco Botti, a course winner, are the threats.

The maiden over six furlongs at 4.15pm sees Moore partner James Tate's Local History, absent for six months, and it may pay to side with Sirius Slew for Alan Bailey. The gelding was runner-up over course and distance on his first run for Bailey since switching from James Given's stable.

Dane O'Neil rides Roger Varian's Mubhij in the 4.45pm handicap, the gelding second at Newcastle when last seen 10 months ago, while the mile handicap finale at 5.15pm sees Oud Metha Bridge from Julia Feilden's yard, return following a course and distance win three weeks ago.

Selections: 2.10pm Spanish Mane, 2.45pm Path of Thunder, 3.15pm The Resdev Way, 3.45pm Nasee, 4.15pm Casarubina, 4.45pm Bbob Alula, 5.15pm Oud Metha Bridge.