Murphy continues title assault as Great Yarmouth flat season begins

Jockey Oisin Murphy is back at Great Yarmouth, and with a busy day on the cards for the course's flat racing opener

Oisin Murphy, many people’s tip to end the reign of champion jockey Silvestre de Sousa this season, has a terrific book of rides when Great Yarmouth’s 2019 flat racing year opens on Tuesday afternoon.

Murphy has fancied chances in every race on a card which sees leading jockeys Ryan Moore and Frankie Dettori and top trainers John Gosden, Mark Johnston, Sir Michael Stoute and Saeed bin Suroor, all represented.

Feature race is the 3.05pm Palm Court Hotel Handicap over 10 furlongs in which Moore partners Frankel colt Hamlul, trained by Stoute. Hamlul, now a four-year-old, was fourth at the course at September's Festival.

Murphy rides the Martyn Meade-trained Monoxide, a son of Galileo, who was a Chelmsford winner in November.

The meeting opens with Murphy riding John Berry's Sussex Girl in the 1.30pm mile handicap in which Norfolk trainer Christine Dunnett sends out Percy Topliss under Luke Morris.

Six two-year-old fillies make their racecourse debut in the 2pm sprint over the minimum five furlongs with Murphy on Godolphin's £300,000 yearling Quiet Place. De Sousa rides Johnston's Companion while Danny Tudhope partners the Archie Watson-trained Endless Joy, Watson currently in great form.

At 2.35pm three-year-old colts Agent Basterfield and Hypnos are set to renew battle in the 10-furlong handicap. Hypnos, under claimer Dylan Hogan for trainer David Simcock, pipped Agent Basterfield by a short head when the two clashed at Chelmsford three weeks ago. Agent Basterfield, trained by Andrew Balding, has Murphy in the saddle.

Dettori and Gosden team up with King of Comedy in the 3.35pm mile, in which 15 run, the three-year-old colt, a son of Kingman, a Sandown debut winner in July.

Murphy rides Simon Crisford's Cool Exhibit, up in trip since finishing third at Doncaster while Saeed bin Surror gives three Godolphin runners their debuts, all of whom are worth a market check.

Murphy rides Meade's Airwaves, a filly successful at Wolverhampton and Kempton, in the 4.05pm six-furlong handicap where main rival could be Charlie McBride's Camachess, a winner three times inside six days in March, while Moore rides James Tate's Solar Park, a recent two-time winner.

The 4.35pm finale sprint handicap sees Murphy on Stuart Williams' course and distance winner Wiff Waff while Shelley Birkett partners another course and distance winner in Terri Rules, trained by her mum, Julia Feilden.

Selections: 1.30pm Hi Ho Silver, 2pm Quiet Place, 2.35pm Agent Basterfield, 3.05pm Mainsail Atlantic, 3.35pm Dr Jekyll, 4.05pm Airwaves, 4.35pm Sir Hector.