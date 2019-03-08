Hawkins and Hipperson strike as Magpies gain first league win of the season

Ryan Hawkins was on target for Dereham in their win at Great Wakering. Picture: Alan Palmer Photography Archant

Two superb strikes gained Dereham their first league win of the season at Great Wakering Rovers.

Great Wakering Rovers 1

Dereham Town 2

The Magpies started lively with Ryan Hawkins being denied by a great save from home keeper Bobby Mason in the fifth minute after Eoin McQuaid and Toby Hilliard had combined well.

They won a corner on the right and Matt Castellan powerfully headed McQuaid's centre onto the bar.

Wakering took the lead in the 35th minute when Martin Tuohy's pull back from the right byline was guided home for an own goal by Matthew Castellan.

The Magpies had a penalty appeal dismissed as Clarke was being held in the box when close to goal.

After the restart Adam Hipperson was fouled just outside the box on the left hand side. Hawkins drilled a superb drive into the roof of the net to level the scores in the 47th minute.

Things got better for the Magpies when Hipperson gained possession on the left and dribbled inside past three opponents before unleashing a fierce 20 yard drive again into the roof of the net in the 52nd minute.

From their next attack Hilliard fired into Mason's arms. The home side then launched a quick break with visiting keeper Elliot Pride making a vital close range save to deny Hilton.

Wakering came close to equalising in the 71st minute when Anthony Martin's cross from the left reached Tuohy but from point blank range Magpies keeper Pride leapt to his left to make a magnificent save. Mason made another fine save to keep out Hawkins' measured side footer as Dereham looked to seal the game. The Magpies held firm during the closing stages to gain the points.

Great Wakering: Mason, Furlong, Conway, Pinto (Harris 82), Woodhouse, Gorbell, Hilton (Martin 65), Cox, Tuohy, Stevenson (Wiggins 65), Gordon.

Subs: B Johnson, J Heath.

Dereham: Pride, Frary, Murphy, Hinton, Matthews, Castellan, Hawkins, McQuaid, Clarke (Warne 75), Hilliard, Hipperson. Subs: Imrie, Linford, Dickerson.

Referee: Mr E Kaye

Attendance: 91