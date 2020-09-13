WATCH: Wroxham midfielder scores wonder-goal in FA Cup win

Harley Black was on target in with a great strike in Wroxham's 3-1 win over Gorleston. Picture: Archant Archant 2017

Wroxham’s Harley Black scored one of the goals of the round in the Yachtsmen’s 3-1 FA Cup win over Gorleston on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jordan Southgate’s side eased to victory in the preliminary round and it was Black’s late goal that proved the highlight.

You may also want to watch:

Already 2-0 to the good thanks to goals from Jamie Forshaw and James Cooper, Black made sure of victory in the 84th minute when the midfielder side-footed into the stop corner after being teed up by Shaun Taylor.

The finish drew praise from Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell, who tweeted: “Some strike bro.”

Wroxham eventually won 3-1 as Gorleston pulled a goal back late on but it wasn’t enough to stop the Yachtsmen’s name being safely into the draw for the first qualifying round on Monday.