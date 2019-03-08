Great Britain set to take on Danes at home of King's Lynn speedway

Craig Cook will feature for Great Britain against Denmark at the Adrian Flux Arena. Picture: Ian Burt Copyrighted

Great Britain Speedway Team will take to the track next Wednesday (October 23) against a Denmark team led by Hans Nielsen in the first of a series of Great Britain Global Challenge meetings.

A seven-man team will take on the Danes at King's Lynn's Adrian Flux Arena, providing fans with the opportunity to see the Brits on track one last time in 2019.

New team managers Olly Allen and Simon Stead are keen to get the team on track a lot more often and the Global Challenge Series will see that happen against a variety of teams over the coming years.

The fixture also gives them the opportunity to run their eye over some Great Britain squad members in a competitive environment.

"We really wanted to try and get on track before the end of the season and thankfully, with the help of King's Lynn Speedway and Hans Nielsen, we have been able to get this one in and we're really looking forward to it," said Stead.

"It means we can have a look at a few of the riders who we haven't seen at this level before and give them a taste of what riding for Great Britain is all about."

The two seven-man teams will both have two Under-21 riders at reserve, with Drew Kemp and Kyle Bickley making their senior debuts for Great Britain. They will be joined by Craig Cook, Adam Ellis, British Champion Charles Wright, Dan Bewley and Lewis Kerr.

With Tai Woffinden and Robert Lambert both unavailable, Allen believes that it presents an opportunity for some of the rest of the team to make an impression.

"Tai is back in Australia as his wife prepares to give birth to their second child, while Robert made himself unavailable and has decided to end his season after his German commitments are finished. He told us that he is still struggling with his back and would rather end his season and recuperate, so while we're disappointed we respect his decision and hope to see him on track with us in 2020.

"That gives us a good chance to give debuts to the likes of Charles Wright and Lewis Kerr, who have both had really good seasons, and it is a brilliant chance for them to make a real impression in GB colours."

The Denmark septet will be led by team manager Hans Nielsen, who will be bringing at least three riders in his side that don't regularly race in Britain. The full line-up is expected to be confirmed in the coming days.

Tickets are available on the gate, with tapes up at 7.30pm.