Dereham denied by late goal at Grays

Rhys Logan put Dereham Town 2-1 up at Grays Athletic Picture: Alan Palmer Photography Archant

Dereham Town came within three minutes of an excellent win away to Grays Athletic in the BetVictor North League.

The Magpies were 2-1 up, and with time running out looked like having their own Super Sunday - only for their hosts to grab a late equaliser.

Dereham, who gave a debut to defender Thomas Snapkauskas, threatened as early as the fourth minute when Toby Hilliard just failed to get on the end of Rhys Logan's centre.

The Magpies were moving the ball well and Hilliard put them ahead on the half-hour mark. His first effort was saved by keeper Danny Sambridge but he made no mistake from the rebound.

Almost from the restart visiting keeper Elliot Pride was forced to save from George Purcell and a crucial interception from by Imrie stopped Purcell deep in the visitors' box. However, Purcell equalised with their next attack. Mitchell Hahn sent the striker free on the right and he fired in a firm, low drive.

After the break, Dereham broke quickly on the left with the lunging Ryan Crisp unable to convert Hilliard's centre. As they threatened again Hilliard headed Logan's centre into Sambridge's arms before Crisp steered another Logan delivery wide.

Logan put Dereham back in front in the 70th minute. Crisp had a shot inside the box blocked and the ball fell to Logan who fired home a well-placed left-foot drive.

As play remained open Magpies keeper Pride made a wonderful full-stretch save to keep out Joao Carlos's powerful long-range drive and got up to save from the rebound. But Grays found the equaliser in the 87th minute when Dereham failed to clear inside the box and Carlos drilled home a fierce diagonal drive.

Grays: Sambridge, Clark (Adebiyi 67), Joynes, Callander, King, Muggo, Ogunrinde (Pindy 76), Hahn, Purcell, Dark, Carlos. Subs not used: Pearce, Kayembe.

Dereham: Pride, Frary, Imrie, Hinton, Snapkauskas, Castellan, Logan, Smith, Crisp, McQuaid, Hilliard. Subs not used: Forshaw, Linford, Willis.

Ref: I Gelov. Att: 201