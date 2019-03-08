WATCH: Grant Holt bodyslams Jimmy Bullard live on TV

Jimmy Bullard joins Grant Holt in the ring. Picture: Sky Bet Archant

It is a sight Norwich City fans revel in - seeing the Canaries top Ipswich Town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

And that was the scene on Soccer AM on Saturday when Norwich City legend Grant Holt showed off his wrestling skills to bodyslam presenter and former Ipswich player Jimmy Bullard.

Holt appeared on the show to talk about his new found love for wrestling.

Holt retired from football in August 2018 and announced his career switch, winning a 40-strong rumble match on his wrestling debut in September.

Last month he joined up with Bullard as a tag team against Alexander Young and Tony Knight for the WAW Heavy Weight World Championship.

Grant Holt tells us the story of how he turned from footballer to wrestler! pic.twitter.com/tqjWBo1TCQ — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) March 16, 2019

Holt said he “loved” wrestling as a child.

“I think in the 90s everyone was into it,” he said. And he revealed his wrestling hero was The Undertaker, an American professional wrestler in WWE.

Bullard, who said his favourite wrestler was The Ultimate Warrior, said: “I’ve loved the sport and the entertainment since I was a kid, I jumped in the ring and I’m telling you now it is far from easy.”

Holt is putting on a wrestling tournament at Carrow Road in June.

Grant Holt ready for his wrestling match at Epic Studios. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Grant Holt ready for his wrestling match at Epic Studios. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Called Fightmare 3, the event will raise money for cancer charity the Big C.

Ricky Knight, from the World Association of Wrestling (WAW) which is organising the event, said: “Like many Norfolk families that have relatives and friends who have been affected by cancer, we’re really proud to support Big C.

“We are passionate about Norwich and as well as delivering a spectacular show, we’re keen to support our great local charities.”

Chris Bushby, Big C’s chief executive officer, said: “It is amazing for Big C to have this high-profile support which is the beginning of an exciting partnership and we’re very grateful to the Knight family, Grant Holt and the Fightmare team.

“We wish them every success.”