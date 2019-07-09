Search

Advanced search

Going up - Get your promotion guide here
Video

Boxing trainer Everett delighted at a Norfolk 'first'

09 July, 2019 - 17:21
Stevi Levy at work at Graham Everett's Norwich gym Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Stevi Levy at work at Graham Everett's Norwich gym Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Graham Everett has world, British, European and Commonwealth champions on his training CV, but Stevi Levy presents a 'first'.

Levy looks set to appear on a Norwich show in November as the county's first female boxer.

It's a breakthrough of sorts, and one Everett welcomes.

"It does seem a bit funny having a lady around," he said. "There have been a few in the gym over the past few years but this is the first time we have had a really serious boxer in here.

"Stevi has been around us probably four or five years - and she is a great acquisition to this gym. She is strong, tough determined and such a good learner and so excited - and she will be exciting for fans. She walks into the gym and she lights the gym up so why would we not want to give her the opportunity to fulfil her dream?

"Stevi will be a role model for every female boxer now, she is someone for everyone to look up to. There are a lot of young girls involved in boxing now, and why not? If they are god enough they are good enough, it is as simple as that. Everyone is entitled to an opportunity in life and boxing is going to hopefully change Stevi's life."

You may also want to watch:

The Lads Club gym plays host to amateurs and pros alike, but Everett insists that he and Thaxton - trainer-managers - won't treat Levy any differently from the other pro fighters.

"She's a boxer - we don't see it any other way," he said. "She has to be treated the same way as anyone else, she is no different.

"Her health is in our hands, we have to do what is right for her.

"Our people go into boxing to achieve everything they can possibly achieve and they come out healthy and well and hopefully make a few pounds on the way - that is our goal with everybody."

While Levy has been a regular visitor to Everett's gym in recent years, there is a link that goes back much further.

"She works at Heros Gym in King's Lynn which is run by a good friend of mine, Melly Payne, who I have known for many years," said Everett.

"He does a good job with everybody that comes from their gym and he will obviously still be involved with Stevi as well."

Most Read

Man charged after teenager dies following assault in Norfolk street

A teenager has died following an assault on Saddlebow Road, in South Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Former F1 driver based in Norfolk could lose leg after freak moped accident

Martin Donnelly, chief driving instructor for the driving academy at Lotus, and ex-F1 driver for the team. Picture: Lotus

Norwich men who made almost £150k from fraud ordered to pay back £10

Manby Road. Photo: Bill Smith

Derelict depot site of one of Norfolk’s largest employers could finally be turned into housing

Site off South Green, Dereham, which was once home to Crane Fruehauf parts and labour site. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Cocaine-dealing dad caught by police after tyres blow out during NDR chase

Rohzidon Scherzinger was already disqualified from driving when he got behind the wheel of a hired Mercedez-Benz A-Class on May 1 this year. Photo: Norfolk police

Most Read

Man charged after teenager dies following assault in Norfolk street

A teenager has died following an assault on Saddlebow Road, in South Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Tributes pour in for Norfolk GP who died in cycling accident

Dr Nick Ireland at the Strangers Club in 2014. The former Acle GP died on June 21 after a cycling accident in Amsterdam. Picture: Archant.

‘A pathetic display’ – scathing reactions to first Lord Mayor’s Procession without lorries

The Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Air ambulance called after serious crash

A man has died after a crash on the B1172 near Wymondham. Photo: Google

Man in his 70s dies after car crashes into lamp post

The crash happened on Norwich Common, near the Elm Farm Business Park. Photo: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man due in court today following death of boy, 17, in King’s Lynn

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Man charged after teenager dies following assault in Norfolk street

A teenager has died following an assault on Saddlebow Road, in South Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Cocaine-dealing dad caught by police after tyres blow out during NDR chase

Rohzidon Scherzinger was already disqualified from driving when he got behind the wheel of a hired Mercedez-Benz A-Class on May 1 this year. Photo: Norfolk police

Derelict depot site of one of Norfolk’s largest employers could finally be turned into housing

Site off South Green, Dereham, which was once home to Crane Fruehauf parts and labour site. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Anger as Norwich School hopes pledge to plant 700 trees will mean 12 in city centre can be chopped down

Norwich School has submitted plans for new facilities and landscaping at its site in the Cathedral's Upper Close. Picture: Norwich School
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists