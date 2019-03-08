Boxing's answer to a hurricane is on the way - Everett

Michael Walsh, right, next to trainer Graham Everett

Trainer Graham Everett has promised Hurricane Michael is on the way.

The storm in question is Michael Walsh, back in the ring after an absence of four and a half years.

The 35-year-old has a perfect record of 11 knockout wins - the last four in the first round - and his appearance in Norwich on December 15 will see him donate his entire purse to Great Ormond Street Hospital and the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, which have treated his ill 18-month-old son, Liam.

Walsh's record speaks for itself.

"Michael is a hurricane coming," said Everett. "There is no wind, it is typhoon time. Strap yourselves to your seat because you know exactly what he is all about because he is not changing, and nobody is taking his '0'."

Everett has been in the Walsh corner since his debut in 2008 - and before when the Cromer man was in the amateur ranks, winning the ABA senior title in 2006.

"He has been back in the gym two months, we have been working together hard and it is genuinely a case of see how we go," added the Norwich trainer. "It is a fight at a time basis. He has a good reason for why he is doing this, as well as his personal fitness and happiness, healthy body, healthy mind... all those things add up to the equation. It is now or never - he can't do it in five years time, he can't do it in two years time. It is now or never.

"Sparring is different from fighting, but it gives you a good insight into what it is all about and he seems a bit more relaxed actually, a little bit cuter. I told him, 'you don't need to come back for any reason whatsoever. You've won the ABA title, you've got an 11-0 record, with 11 knockouts, what more do you need to do?' And he said: 'I just want to fight again'.

"He proved it to me - he has worked really, really hard and I can't fault him. The effort is there and he will be back in December and we will see where we go from there.

"He will come back promising fireworks, as always, and he has a very good reason for coming back as well. Everything is good about it his return, but this is not a charity event. He is serious - he is just a good man, a good person."