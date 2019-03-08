Search

Graham Everett on working with Jon Thaxton - inside and outside of the ring

PUBLISHED: 15:19 02 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:19 02 October 2019

Winning team - Jon Thaxton and Graham Everett with Sam Sexton after he won the British heavyweight title Picture: Chris Lakey

Archant

Graham Everett speaks to Chris Lakey about his long-standing working relationship with Jon Thaxton - 10 years after the Norwich boxer's last fight

Partners - Jon Thaxton with Graham Everett Picture: Tony ThrussellPartners - Jon Thaxton with Graham Everett Picture: Tony Thrussell

They're a familiar sight at any fight night involving a Norwich fighter - the team that is Graham Everett and Jon Thaxton.

As trainer and boxer they forged a working relationship that endures - nowadays, with Thaxton learning the art of training from Everett.

It clearly works well at both levels.

"It was absolutely brilliant, you couldn't ask for more," says Everett. "Always on time, always ready, always clean gear, no attitude apart from a stringy attitude, he has a great work ethic. He was brilliant." And as a trainer?

"He has improved so much in the last couple of years, so much. It is no insult to him whatsoever because it is all down to experience, it is as simple as that. Jon always said that you couldn't buy experience when you were a fighter, you certainly can't and when you are a trainer it is the same thing. But he has settled down, he is far more technical than he used to be. He is brilliant, he is going to end up being one of the very best trainers in this country without a shadow of a doubt."

Is there a good copy, bad cop in the team?

"I don't think so," says Everett. "To be honest with you, we are both in full agreement, we are great believers in keeping the fighters happy and comfortable because you don't want to end up fighting your corner as well as fighting your opponent. It is a hard enough game in there getting punched in the teeth and going back to the corner and getting seriously rollocked, it doesn't help anybody in my opinion."

The pair of them have helped establish the Pro Box Norwich gym - and earn a growing reputation among the sport's cognoscenti.

"We have had four British champions out of this gym, Jon being one of them. A lot of people could only dream of being in those situations and through a lot of years and a lot of hard work, dedication and commitment we have got there. Jon has been with me the last few years and a major part of our togetherness was him winning the British title. It was a fantastic feeling for me as a trainer as I know it was for him as a fighter. He is a very popular person in Norfolk as well. I think we have done really well because it is difficult, we are out of the way in Norfolk but I think we have done a great job."

