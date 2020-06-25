Search

Advanced search

Norfolk golf looking positive in tough times

PUBLISHED: 11:13 25 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:13 25 June 2020

From Left: Chris Taylor (President), Andrew Marshall (Coach), Robert Barnard (Vice President)

From Left: Chris Taylor (President), Andrew Marshall (Coach), Robert Barnard (Vice President)

Archant

Norfolk golfers ‘kick start’ their season with the County Handicap this weekend – we look at how golf has fared since it became one of the first sports to return to some sort of normality

Back on Wednesday, May 13, thousands of Norfolk golfers returned to their prospective clubs – and several have played nearly every day since.

At the start of lockdown, there was a ‘doom and gloom’ concern about the future of some clubs, with uncertainty over membership renewals and the affordability of golf as a sport going forward. But several weeks after the return to golf, the early signs are very positive, with most clubs in the county reporting better than expected membership renewals, with the added bonus of a significant number of new members joining most clubs.

This has partly been brought about by the reduced amount of tee times available at clubs, due to the limit of two players per tee time at 10-minute intervals, so the majority were not able to take visitors. This has since been relaxed to allow four players per tee time, but with some golfers still being off work, there is still a high demand. The other significant factor is that golf is being viewed as a very safe sport to play, with plenty of social distancing.

With most golf clubs reporting 30 to 40 new members since golf resumed, there are possibly 1,000 or more extra members on the county membership list – encouraging news for the future of the game.

The Norfolk County Golf Union AGM was programmed for April 1, but had to be postponed due to the corona virus outbreak. With a reduced programme of inter County matches, president Chris Taylor will continue in the position through 2020 and vice-president Robert Barnard will now take over the role in 2021. County first and second team captains, Simon Clark and Shaun Larkins will continue in their positions, although the traditional five Anglian League matches against other Eastern Counties teams have been replaced with a first and second teams tournament at Seacroft in Lincolnshire in September.

Norfolk have appointed former European Tour player Andrew Marshall to coach the two squads.

Before lockdown both squads were doing short game coaching at the Norwich Family Golf Centre with Marshall and Lewis Clarke, the resident professional, followed by practice matches at Dereham, Marshall’s home club, and Wensum Valley.

“I am really pleased to have been asked to work with the Norfolk first and second team squads,” said Marshall. “We have a really good bunch of lads to work with. It has come at a good time in my career, as I have another three years before I can try to qualify for the Seniors Tour. It is a great shame we didn’t get the chance to play the other counties in the Anglian League, but I am thoroughly looking forward to the two tournaments at Seacroft in September.”

For the first time, Norfolk had elected two clubs to host their Anglian League matches – Royal Norwich for first team matches and the Wensum Course at Taverham for second team matches.

The main county sponsors, Heacham Manor Hotel and Golf Club, have agreed to back the county again through difficult times, along with new sponsors Norfolk Dry Walling, Norwich Family Golf Centre and Peter Field Golf Shop.

The Norfolk County Golf Union still intend to hold all their Championships this summer, in a slightly more condensed programme. This will include the Seniors’ and Boys’ Championships, as well as the eagerly-awaited Norfolk Open on the relatively new Royal Norwich course – this is open to professionals as well as amateurs.

The county programme starts with the Norfolk Handicap Championship on Sunday at Eaton, followed by the County Amateur Championship at Thetford on Sunday August 2.

Other dates are:

Thursday August 6 – Seniors Championship, Swaffham

Sunday August 16 – County Foursomes, Gt Yarmouth & Caister

Monday August 17 – Boys’ Championship, Ryston Park

Thursday August 27 – Norfolk Open, Royal Norwich

Sunday September 20 – Coronation Salvers, Bawburgh

Saturday and Sunday October 10-11 – Match Play Championship, Heacham Manor

The county are running four Order of Merit events, instead of the traditional seven. Dates are:

Sunday July 12 - at Bawburgh

Sunday July 26 - Swaffham

Sunday August 9 - Eaton

Sunday September 6 - Middleton Hall.

Points are accumulated from the OOM events, towards the Matchplay Championships at Heacham Manor in October

President Taylor said: “No one could have possibly predicted a situation like this. The whole world has been affected by this pandemic and inevitably some things in the county’s golfing calendar had to be cancelled, or postponed. For this reason it seemed sensible for me to see this season through, hopefully allowing Robert Barnard a full and unaffected year in 2021. We are very pleased we have managed to re-arrange all of the County Championships and we are very grateful to the clubs that have still agreed to host them.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘We don’t want to upset anybody’ - New landlords close pub’s takeaway service after ‘negative’ comments

Gary and Sarah Hamer, new landlords of the Theatre Tavern in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Courtesy of Sarah Hamer.

Eight arrested after group fight thought to have involved weapons at Lidl

North Walsham Lidl. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Row erupts over holiday cottage use in lockdown

The cottage in Wroxham where Jeremy Arnold allowed two brothers to stay during lockdown while their mother was in hospital. Picture: Supplied by Jeremy Arnold

Shock death of Banham Zoo’s much-loved tiger

Sveta, a Siberian tiger at Banham Zoo, has died. Pic: Banham Zoo/Ian Read

Teenager arrested on suspicion of carrying a knife

Police are appealing after a racially aggravated assault in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Ian Burt.

Most Read

Fears of second spike as people flock to Norfolk coast

The A149 in Snettisham to Hunstanton has a queue running from west of King’s Lynn all the way to Hunstanton. Picture: Andrew Waddison AWPR

The areas with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

Dussindale and part of Thorpe St Andrew had the higest percentage of coronavirus deaths but experts said they were unable to draw any conclusions about why this was from the ONS data. Picture: Google

Poppy field on outskirts of Norwich becomes social media phenomenon

Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett

Anger as Norwich city councillor brands Covid-19 ‘biggest con in history’

Norwich city councillor Nigel Utton. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Gyms, bowling alleys and beauty salons demand the right to reopen

Charlotte Croft, who owns Glambox. She started the business six years ago working from a small salon before expanding. Pic: Glambox

Eight arrested after group fight thought to have involved weapons at Lidl

North Walsham Lidl. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Man treated for coronavirus at hospital he helped to build

John Kippen, from Ormesby, helped build the James Paget University Hospital where he received treatment for coronavirus. Picture: John Kippen

Norfolk men caught in ‘middle of nowhere’ in Wales with 10,000 illegal pills

Nicholas Singleton. one of two Norfolk drug couriers caught shipping nearly 10,000 Xanax tablets with a potential street value of £50,000 through Wales Picture: Gwent Police

Norfolk couple to marry for second time after Boris Johnson says ‘I do’ to weddings

Annette Whiley and Glyn de Lacy are finally looking forward to getting married after coronavirus cancelled their big day in April. They got married before in 1969, pictured inset but divorced only to fall in love more than 40 years later. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN