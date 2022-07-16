A bit of TLC doing the job for Gold

Tommy Widdrington admitted striker Gold Omotayo ‘needed a cuddle’ to get himself back on the goal scoring trail.

Omotayo came to The Walks a year ago, ostensibly in partnership with Junior Morias, but that pairing was soon over, the ‘little man’ half of it heading to Dagenham three months into the season.

It left Omotayo riding solo – and the goals, in a team struggling at the bottom end of the National League table, were hard to come by. He didn’t score until January, by which time Widdrington had already replaced Ian Culverhouse. He didn’t get his eye in until mid-March - but in the last 11 games he scored seven times.

Widdrington always knew there was a player there – maybe the arm around the shoulder, or perhaps the signing of another two strikers last week, will do the trick. Certainly his goal in the 1-1 draw against MK Dons on Saturday was textbook centre-forward stuff, a thumping header from a cross on the right that went like a rocket into the top right corner.

“He was pilloried when I first came here, the big man, and he was excellent for us at the end of last season and he’s come back looking hungry to score more,” said Widdrington.

“I am pleased he has got a couple already, I’m sure he will get plenty more for us.

“He probably needed a cuddle – as big as he is. When strikers don’t score goals they get grief, if a goalie lets in a few goals the goalie doesn’t particularly get any does he? These supposedly get paid the bigger dollar so they’ve got to score goals and I am delighted – since I have come here he has been a big part of what we have done.

“We had a different way of playing in the scenario we found ourselves and we will play differently this season from what we did last and he is a big part of that. I’m pleased with him - I am pleased with all of them. We have a lot of options in the forward part of the pitch which I think we didn’t have as much last year which is hence the way we played.”

Lynn deserved a win against an MK side who introduced new signing, former Norwich City favourite Bradley Johnson, in the latter stages, but were deprived of that when some calamitous defending some a clearance smash Tai Fleming in the face and go past his own keeper.

Lynn: P Jones (Trialist 70), Trialist (A Jones 57), Crowther (Knowles 77), Coulson (Fleming 77), Denton (Trialist 73), Scott (Bowry 46), Widdrington (Stephens 57), Clunan (Trialist 77), Hargreaves (Triallist), Walker (Ponticelli 46), Omotayo (Triallist 65).

Goal: Omotayo 35

MK Dons: Cumming, Watson (Anker 73), Lewington, Jules (Ilunga 46), O’Hora (Tucker 63), McEachran (Tripp 20), Smith (Grant 46, Johnson 73), Grigg (Dennis 63), L Johnson, Barry (Waller 63), Kemp. Subs: Sandford, Julies, Davies, B Johnson, Holland, Burns

Goal: Fleming 88og

Att: 371



