King's Lynn Town are back on the road today, heading for Gloucester City - CHRIS LAKEY asked manager Tommy Widdrington how to avoid a 'hangover'

Relegation hangovers can linger a while – so if you want to know how Tommy Widdrington avoided one at King’s Lynn Town, then cast your mind back to last season.

There were still games to go but the writing was on the wall, painted horribly clear. Lynn were going down. Despite the effort, the battle was a futile one.

It was a natural place for the planning for the new National League North campaign, to intensify.

Tyler Denton enjoys the moment after Lynn secured three points against Banbury - Credit: Ian Burt

Much of what the Lynn boss needed was already in place – Josh Coulson was in on loan for example, but enjoyed it enough to be happy to come back on a permanent basis. And when he did that, a big box was ticked. Ditto Cameron Hargreaves, Olly Scott and Theo Widdrington.

Kyle Callan-McFadden was already in the building, albeit running lame – but his return in the early stages of this season is effectively a new signing for Widdrington.

Cameron Hargreaves on the ball for Lynn - Credit: Ian Burt

And then there’s the captain, the man they call Skip. Michael Clunan was a slightly different case, but worth the effort that Widdrington put in.

“I can tell you now, Skip had a chance to go to a team in the same division for a lot more money but he wanted to play for King’s Lynn - well, I forced him to play for King’s Lynn, from America funnily enough via a long distance Facetime call.

“People like Josh Coulson had options, he didn’t have to come back here, but he found a place, like he said, which made him smile again playing football.”

The foundations of the team that currently sit six points clear in the table have been in place for a while – and it’s patently clear to see that the early planning is paying off.

“Ultimately that is because we were accepting - although I would say we were aware it (relegation) was going to happen because it became tougher and tougher towards the end of the season and we started preparing well into the last eight or nine games,” said Widdrington.

“By then we had brought Josh Coulson and Cameron Hargreaves in on loan, Theo and Olly Scott had just joined.

“I was looking at the team I picked on December 11 against Dover against the team we finished with and the team we have now and the metamorphosis is absolutely astonishing.





King’s Lynn v Dover, December 11, 2021: P Jones, Bowry, A Jones, McGavin, Barrett, Omotayo, Linton, Clunan, Bird, Sundire, Coleman. Subs: Charles, Gyasi, Barrows, Raspberry, Kurran-Browne.

Wealdstone v King’s Lynn Town, May 7, 2022: P Jones, A Jones, Coulson, Barrows, Denton, Clunan, McGavin, Hargreaves, Scott, Barrett, Omotatyo. Subs: Bowry, Hickman, Widdrington, Charles, Walker.





“There’s been a lot of changes – it has just been subtle changes. Because we were competing as well as we were in the National League in that last quarter of the season if you like, when our record stood up against most teams to be honest, there wasn’t a need for absolutely massive changes. The mindset and the process of how we wanted them to play was starting to eke into the group we had at the end of the season and I’m delighted they have all bought in.

Aaron Jones gets hold of his opponent - Credit: Ian Burt

“People like the captain, AJ (Aaron Jones), the goalkeeper (Paul Jones). They all re-engaged, and that is recruitment as far as I am concerned.”

Lynn have lost just once in 13 league games, a welcome stat but one which only increases the size of the target on their backs.

In their last two games they have seen off Darlington, who were second, and Banbury, who were fifth. Today, it’s Gloucester City, who are now in fifth spot.

“At the moment it is all going great but, and there is a but, there is a bump in the road, or many bumps in the road,” said Widdrington.

Josh Barrett's sublime effort gave Lynn a two-goal lead against Banbury - Credit: Ian Burt

“We just have to make sure we stay solid, we stay together and we stay in-house as far as I am concerned and at the moment everything is going okay.

“I think we have to improve in certain things – if it is being clinical at the end of the pitch when we are there, then score more goals. If we are conceding a goal, why are we conceding a goal. Stop conceding goals.”