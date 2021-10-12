News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Sport

Tessa sets the ball rolling with #GiveARuck

person

Paul Morse

Published: 6:00 AM October 12, 2021   
Tessa Beecroft

Tessa Beecroft - lending support in rugby - Credit: Aleks Pawlik

A North Norfolk-based not for profit organisation, is working nationally enabling rugby clubs to support players with mental health issues.

Tessa Beecroft

Tessa Beecroft - Credit: Aleks Pawlik

Now hosted by North Walsham Rugby Club, #GiveARuck was founded by Tessa Beecroft in 2019.

The need for the organisation came to Tessa, a sports therapist qualified in community mental health and psychiatry, whilst treating injured players.

“I’d hear their concerns but realised there was no support framework for them,” she said.

The pandemic has been a driver in #GiveARuck’s growth into a nationwide organisation with more than 30 clubs signed up to deliver the “#GiveARuck pledge” and invitations to lead workshops.

Tessa Beecroft leading training at North Walsham

Tessa Beecroft leading training at North Walsham - Credit: Richard Polley

Tessa joined North Walsham’s medical support team last year and is grateful for the club’s encouragement.

“They immediately showed interest in the organisation’s mission," she said. "Now the culture of encouraging people to open up runs right through; I’m involved with all ages.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Worst in England: Hospital saw just one breast cancer patient on time
  2. 2 'Unbelievably shocked': Norfolk garage team named best in country
  3. 3 Bryan Adams announces 2022 Norfolk concert
  1. 4 Firefighters still at Norfolk farm blaze more than 24 hours later
  2. 5 Barclays to close town centre bank branch
  3. 6 Police cordon off woodland near beach
  4. 7 How to get from Norwich to London for just a fiver
  5. 8 Ban for man caught speeding at 109mph on NDR
  6. 9 New BBC1 show to be filmed in Aylsham
  7. 10 Roadworks to know about in Norfolk this week

Players help fundraise and spread word of its work.

To meet #GiveARuck’s pledge, clubs have to appoint an ambassador to promote key messages. They also need to train a mental health frst aider: the course (https://mhfaengland.org) teaches how to identify, understand and help someone experiencing mental health issues. Finally, they attend a workshop which helps participants to start those difficult conversations and reduce the stigma of mental health. Pledge completed, clubs become an official #GiveARuck affiliated club, receiving ongoing support.

Jake Duffield North Walsham RFC

North Washam's ambassador, Jake Duffield - Credit: Hywel Jones

Jake Duffield is North Walsham’s ambassador.

“I’ve had mental health issues in the past, but someone at the club helped me through them, so giving back is a big part of my motivation," he said. "I know what it’s like, I’ve been there and come through it. Making the initial step to admit to someone you have difficulties is the big thing. I’m here to listen, signpost, and ensure key messages get through.”

Tessa stresses that #GiveARuck is there for every rugby club. Nevertheless, her focus is on community rugby.

“I hope to see a mental health first aider at every community club,” says Tessa who is also looking for more 'official ambassadors' from the professional game to support the organisation’s work.

Full details of #GiveARuck at https://givearuck.com or email info@givearuck.com

Rugby
North Walsham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Bar and Beyond in Prince of Wales Road, Norwich

Norwich Live

Three stabbed in Prince of Wales Road incident

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Willow Park in Aylsham with Trevor Bennett

'They are bulldozing it through' - Town's fears over plans for another...

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Bar and Beyond Norwich

Norfolk Live

Teenager charged following Norwich triple stabbing

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The collapse of Sir Philip Green's Arcadia Group has seen the closure of Topshop

SOLD! Topshop site snapped up for £3m and sale completed 'within a month'

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon