Fourth place for Giarnni and GB quartet in team gymnastics Olympic final

Published: 5:36 PM July 26, 2021

Great Britain's (left-right) James Hall, Joe Fraser, Giarnni Regini-Moran and Max Whitlock during the Artistic Gymnastics - Final at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre on the third day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan. - Credit: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

A gymnast who honed his skills in Lowestoft excelled as part of the Team GB’s men’s gymnastics team that just finished outside of the medals during an enthralling Olympic final in Tokyo.

Giarnni Regini-Moran, 22, was in the Team GB’s men’s gymnastics quartet that finished in fourth place with an overall score of 255.760.

Great Britain's Giarnni Regini-Moran in the Rings during the Artistic Gymnastics - Final at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre on the third day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan. - Credit: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

The team of Max Whitlock MBE, Joe Fraser, James Hall and Giarnni produced a series of superb routines, excelling on their last piece - pommel horse - to overtake the USA and finish just outside the medals.

The final saw the Russian Olympic Committee (262.500) take gold ahead of Japan (262.397) in silver and China (261.894) in bronze.

The fourth-place finish matches Team GB’s result from five years ago in Rio.

You may also want to watch:

With strong links to the east coast, Regini-Moran - who was born in Great Yarmouth, raised in Lowestoft and was a former member of the Waveney Gymnastics Club - proudly competed in his first Olympics just three months after claiming his first major championship medal as a senior.

Great Britain's Giarnni Regini-Moran on the Parallel Bars during the Artistic Gymnastics - Final at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre on the third day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan. - Credit: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

The former Gunton Primary School and Ormiston Denes Academy pupil in Lowestoft had moved with his family to Dartford in Kent and later to Manchester before fulfiling his Olympic dream.

After being selected to represent Team GB at the Olympics, he said: “It’s an absolute dream come true to be selected for the Olympic Games, something you work so hard for, it’s the pinnacle of any athlete’s sporting career.”

With the team starting the final on the rings, Giarnni was last up scoring 13.733 in a good rotation for the squad.

Moving to the vault next, Giarnni - competing on one of his strongest apparatus - scored 14.666 after an excellent Kasamatsu double.

Competing on the parallel bars for the third rotation, Giarnni didn’t move on his double front half dismount as he scored a massive 15.166.

Not competing on the high bar or the pommel horse, Giarnni produced a brilliant routine on floor to score 14.533.

A British Gymnastics spokesman said: “It was a fantastic competition by the team, with each gymnast stepping up under immense pressure.

“Congratulations to all of the gymnasts, coaches and support staff.”

