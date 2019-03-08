King’s Lynn Stars make German rider an asset

Erik Riss has signed a full contract with King's Lynn Stars Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

German racer Erik Riss has pledged his future to King’s Lynn after signing a full contract with the club.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stars bosses have bought him from Championship Edinburgh after he made a big impression in Norfolk when he joined the club mid-way through last season.

It’s a move which underlines King’s Lynn’s determination to remain one of the top clubs in the Premiership after finishing last season as league leaders.

Boss Dale Allitt said: “We’re thrilled that Erik is joining us as a full King’s Lynn asset and I firmly believe it is a massive bonus for the club.

“Erik is a rider I’ve watched for quite a while now and I was delighted to finally be able to bring him into the team part-way through last season.

“I’ve always admired the way he rides; he’s very determined, he’s got an all-action style and I always thought he’d love the wide open spaces of the Adrian Flux Arena.

“So that proved during his time with us in 2018 as well as his average was far, far greater than his rolling average and he’s a rider that I’m sure will improve on that dramatically.

“Erik has so much more in his locker and I believe that he can evolve into one of the best riders in the Premiership.”

Riss said: “I’m pleased to become a King’s Lynn asset, I enjoyed my time there last season and I’m really looking forward to the new season.

“I had a great time with Edinburgh and I’d like to thank everybody there for making me so welcome at the club and I wish them all the best for the future.

“Now I’m concentrating on King’s Lynn and I want to see the team up there in the play-offs again.”

Lynn have confirmed their pre-season press and practice at the Adrian Flux Arena will take place next Thursday – March 28 – with the general public admitted from 4pm.

There will also be a meet the riders event in the function room at the stadium from 7.30pm with admission by donation to the Speedway Riders’ Benevolent Fund.

And the eagerly-awaited opening meeting of the season sees the Poultec Stars go up against champions Poole in the Premiership Shield first Leg on Monday, April 8 (7.30pm).