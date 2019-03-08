Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

King’s Lynn Stars make German rider an asset

PUBLISHED: 13:25 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:25 14 March 2019

Erik Riss has signed a full contract with King's Lynn Stars Picture: Ian Burt

Erik Riss has signed a full contract with King's Lynn Stars Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

German racer Erik Riss has pledged his future to King’s Lynn after signing a full contract with the club.

Stars bosses have bought him from Championship Edinburgh after he made a big impression in Norfolk when he joined the club mid-way through last season.

It’s a move which underlines King’s Lynn’s determination to remain one of the top clubs in the Premiership after finishing last season as league leaders.

Boss Dale Allitt said: “We’re thrilled that Erik is joining us as a full King’s Lynn asset and I firmly believe it is a massive bonus for the club.

“Erik is a rider I’ve watched for quite a while now and I was delighted to finally be able to bring him into the team part-way through last season.

“I’ve always admired the way he rides; he’s very determined, he’s got an all-action style and I always thought he’d love the wide open spaces of the Adrian Flux Arena.

“So that proved during his time with us in 2018 as well as his average was far, far greater than his rolling average and he’s a rider that I’m sure will improve on that dramatically.

“Erik has so much more in his locker and I believe that he can evolve into one of the best riders in the Premiership.”

Riss said: “I’m pleased to become a King’s Lynn asset, I enjoyed my time there last season and I’m really looking forward to the new season.

“I had a great time with Edinburgh and I’d like to thank everybody there for making me so welcome at the club and I wish them all the best for the future.

“Now I’m concentrating on King’s Lynn and I want to see the team up there in the play-offs again.”

Lynn have confirmed their pre-season press and practice at the Adrian Flux Arena will take place next Thursday – March 28 – with the general public admitted from 4pm.

There will also be a meet the riders event in the function room at the stadium from 7.30pm with admission by donation to the Speedway Riders’ Benevolent Fund.

And the eagerly-awaited opening meeting of the season sees the Poultec Stars go up against champions Poole in the Premiership Shield first Leg on Monday, April 8 (7.30pm).

Most Read

Kebab shop given zero food hygiene rating

Morat Yuselin is appealing a bad food hygiene rating for Ali's Kebab Shop in Brandon. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Former teacher and UEA graduate sentenced for theft from Jarrolds

Angela Davey on her graduation day. Picture: Courtesy of family archive

Man dies following crash on A47

A man has died following a crash on the A47 in Gorleston. Picture: Archant.

Ex Norwich City player sentenced for sex assault in city nightclub

Robert Eagle Picture: Peter Walsh

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s tense 3-2 Championship win against Hull City

Emi Buendia makes it 3-1 with his second of the evening

Most Read

Student found dead at University of East Anglia

UEA - University of East Anglia. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

‘If people don’t like the birds, they should move back to the city!’

Eric Goleby, 77, from Hickling, has planted a sign in his front lawn telling his neighbours to 'return to the city' if they dislike wildlife. Picture: Joseph Norton

Hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel, in Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft, is set to close with some bookings set to be cancelled PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

A city centre street has been closed after high winds have torn a chunk of cladding off a tower block

Westlegate Tower in Norwich has been damaged by strong winds. Picture: Archant

Hundreds of employees facing redundancy following collapse of fundraising firm

HOME Fundraising Ltd had an office at St Vedast House on St Vedast Street in Norwich. Photo: Google

The inside track on Farke’s City contract talks

Daniel Farke and Stuart Webber have turned Norwich City into Championship promotion contenders Picture: Denise Bradley

Ex Norwich City player sentenced for sex assault in city nightclub

Robert Eagle Picture: Peter Walsh

Man dies following crash on A47

A man has died following a crash on the A47 in Gorleston. Picture: Archant.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists