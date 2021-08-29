Norfolk star Russell second at bizarre Belgian GP

Published: 7:29 PM August 29, 2021

Norfolk’s George Russel won his first world championship points in bizarre fashion after only two laps were completed behind a safety car at a farcical Belgian Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen was proclaimed as the winner, with Williams driver Russell second and Lewis Hamilton third as the race at a rain-soaked Spa-Francorchamps circuit finished three hours and 44 minutes after it was due to begin when the clock finally stopped on an embarrassing afternoon for the sport.

Hamilton’s championship advantage over Verstappen has been reduced to three points.

Russell achieved his first podium finish, thanks to a qualifying lap in the wet on Saturday.

The 23-year-old, born in King’s Lynn, said: “We don’t often get rewarded for great qualifyings, but we absolutely did today.

“It was a shame we did not get the race under way but, from my side, and the team’s side it’s an amazing result.

“The whole team deserve it because there has been so much hard work going into work over the last few years and there has been nothing to show for it, but we absolutely nailed it yesterday.”

Seventy-five thousand fans stood in the persistent drizzle for a race due to start at 3pm, pushed back to 3.10pm, 3.15pm and 3.25pm. The safety car took the field away on a formation lap but after eight minutes the race was stopped.

Following two hours and 47 minutes without any action, the FIA’s race director Michael Masi then gave the green light for the race to resume.

The sodden spectators, those who remained in the hope of a race, pumped their fists in delight, with Verstappen’s fans lighting orange flares on the Kemmel Straight.

But after just two laps completed of the rain-drenched 4.35-mile circuit, the race was red-flagged. The sport’s bosses were facing accusations of a cynical manoeuvre with two laps ensuring a classification could be granted. Half points were awarded.

“I feel really sorry for the fans,” Hamilton said. “They have been incredible to stick with us and hold out for a potential race. They knew when they sent us out at the end there that the track wasn’t any better and they did it just so that we could have two laps behind the safety car which is the minimum requirement for a race.”

