Kathryn Mathias and Adrian Mussett take overall victories as thousands take part in the Grand East Anglia Run

Adrian Mussett led from the start to take victory at GEAR. Picture: Matthew Usher Matthew Usher Photography

Thousands of runners took to the streets of King’s Lynn for the Grand East Anglia Run 2019 as CoNAC’s Kathryn Mathias and Colchester Harriers’ Adrian Mussett take overall victories

Ryston Runners Adam Matthews and Ben Keeley race each other on the home straight. Picture: Matthew Usher. Ryston Runners Adam Matthews and Ben Keeley race each other on the home straight. Picture: Matthew Usher.

City of Norwich Athlete Kathryn Mathias continued her excellent year so far as she took first female at the 14th edition of the Grand East Anglia Run in 38:42.

Mathias was in a class of her own to take first place in front of Ely Runners' Rebecca Sharpe (39:48) and Bure Valley Harriers' Fenella Sunaway (40:34).

It continues Mathias' rich vein of form in 2019, which saw her claim second at the Ringland Half Marathon in March in a new PB of 84:34 whilst she was fourth at the City of Norwich Half Marathon in 84:35.

She admitted she prefers the longer distances but believes the endurance built up in these events earlier this year set up victory in Sunday's event, which saw more than 2,500 runners take to the streets of King's Lynn.

Colchester Harriers' Adrian Mussett takes first place at GEAR. Picture: Matthew Usher Colchester Harriers' Adrian Mussett takes first place at GEAR. Picture: Matthew Usher

A beaming Mathias said: “It all went a lot better than I thought! I don't normally like 10Ks but I'm so glad that I did it.

“I felt really strong today - I was with two other girls near the start but I managed to break away and then I felt really strong.

“The training has been going well and I've done a lot of half marathons so far this year - the Norwich Half, Ringland and Marriotts Way and I've also run cross country for Norfolk so I've been really enjoying my running.

“I think those races have really built up the endurance in my legs and helped me.

John Hopgood comes home in 35:53. Picture: Matthew Usher. John Hopgood comes home in 35:53. Picture: Matthew Usher.

“I'm going to focus on a few more 10Ks and Run Norwich will be my next big one (in July).”

Colchester Harriers' veteran runner Adrian Mussett took overall victory in 32:46 ahead of Ryston Runners James O'Neill (33:32) and Cambridge & Coleridge's Kieran Brady (33:34).

“I thoroughly enjoyed that - I've done this event a few times now and I always enjoy it,” he said. “The kilometres just tick by so quickly - it's a great course, really varied.

“It was very quick to start with and then things started to settle down. I felt quite comfortable out there but I was never in a secure position.

Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher. Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.

“It was nice that I had to keep pushing after I got away at 4K and then just managed to keep going.”

The V45 runner has been at the sharp end of events for the best part of 20 years but he insists he is enjoying runner as much as ever.

“It does get harder when you get older but to be honest I'm racing now just as much as I did 25 years ago,” said Mussett, who may look to run in the Ipswich Twilight 5K next weekend . “It's great to be out there.

“I'm up to about 45-50 miles a week on a good week so it's a lot less than I used to do but it keeps me just about niggle free.

Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher. Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.

“I find half marathons a bit too far now, so I like to focus on the 5ks and the 10ks just to keep injury at bay.”

Molly Hunt was the first female wheelchair finisher through the finish line with Peter Downing the first male wheelchair finisher.

Tristan Batley-Kyle, head of events at Run For All, which organises the event in partnership with Alive Leisure and King's Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council, said: “We are delighted with the success of today's GEAR's 10K. It was wonderful to see so many runners and spectators turning out for an event that supports the work of some great causes.

“We are particularly grateful to the excellent voluntary groups of Eventeers who gave up their time to ensure everyone enjoyed a safe run.”

Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher. Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.

The event's partner charities were the Jane Tomlinson Appeal, West Norfolk Mind, The Purfleet Trust, East Anglia's Children's Hospices, Forward, the Benjamin Foundation, Headway, Theresa's Tiny Treasures and Nelson's Journey.

Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher. Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.

