Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now
Gallery

Kathryn Mathias and Adrian Mussett take overall victories as thousands take part in the Grand East Anglia Run

PUBLISHED: 17:16 05 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:23 05 May 2019

Adrian Mussett led from the start to take victory at GEAR. Picture: Matthew Usher

Adrian Mussett led from the start to take victory at GEAR. Picture: Matthew Usher

Matthew Usher Photography

Thousands of runners took to the streets of King’s Lynn for the Grand East Anglia Run 2019 as CoNAC’s Kathryn Mathias and Colchester Harriers’ Adrian Mussett take overall victories

Ryston Runners Adam Matthews and Ben Keeley race each other on the home straight. Picture: Matthew Usher.Ryston Runners Adam Matthews and Ben Keeley race each other on the home straight. Picture: Matthew Usher.

City of Norwich Athlete Kathryn Mathias continued her excellent year so far as she took first female at the 14th edition of the Grand East Anglia Run in 38:42.

Mathias was in a class of her own to take first place in front of Ely Runners' Rebecca Sharpe (39:48) and Bure Valley Harriers' Fenella Sunaway (40:34).

It continues Mathias' rich vein of form in 2019, which saw her claim second at the Ringland Half Marathon in March in a new PB of 84:34 whilst she was fourth at the City of Norwich Half Marathon in 84:35.

She admitted she prefers the longer distances but believes the endurance built up in these events earlier this year set up victory in Sunday's event, which saw more than 2,500 runners take to the streets of King's Lynn.

Colchester Harriers' Adrian Mussett takes first place at GEAR. Picture: Matthew UsherColchester Harriers' Adrian Mussett takes first place at GEAR. Picture: Matthew Usher

A beaming Mathias said: “It all went a lot better than I thought! I don't normally like 10Ks but I'm so glad that I did it.

“I felt really strong today - I was with two other girls near the start but I managed to break away and then I felt really strong.

“The training has been going well and I've done a lot of half marathons so far this year - the Norwich Half, Ringland and Marriotts Way and I've also run cross country for Norfolk so I've been really enjoying my running.

“I think those races have really built up the endurance in my legs and helped me.

John Hopgood comes home in 35:53. Picture: Matthew Usher.John Hopgood comes home in 35:53. Picture: Matthew Usher.

“I'm going to focus on a few more 10Ks and Run Norwich will be my next big one (in July).”

Colchester Harriers' veteran runner Adrian Mussett took overall victory in 32:46 ahead of Ryston Runners James O'Neill (33:32) and Cambridge & Coleridge's Kieran Brady (33:34).

“I thoroughly enjoyed that - I've done this event a few times now and I always enjoy it,” he said. “The kilometres just tick by so quickly - it's a great course, really varied.

MORE: Love running? Join the Run Anglia Facebook group here

“It was very quick to start with and then things started to settle down. I felt quite comfortable out there but I was never in a secure position.

Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.

“It was nice that I had to keep pushing after I got away at 4K and then just managed to keep going.”

The V45 runner has been at the sharp end of events for the best part of 20 years but he insists he is enjoying runner as much as ever.

“It does get harder when you get older but to be honest I'm racing now just as much as I did 25 years ago,” said Mussett, who may look to run in the Ipswich Twilight 5K next weekend . “It's great to be out there.

“I'm up to about 45-50 miles a week on a good week so it's a lot less than I used to do but it keeps me just about niggle free.

Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.

“I find half marathons a bit too far now, so I like to focus on the 5ks and the 10ks just to keep injury at bay.”

Molly Hunt was the first female wheelchair finisher through the finish line with Peter Downing the first male wheelchair finisher.

Tristan Batley-Kyle, head of events at Run For All, which organises the event in partnership with Alive Leisure and King's Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council, said: “We are delighted with the success of today's GEAR's 10K. It was wonderful to see so many runners and spectators turning out for an event that supports the work of some great causes.

“We are particularly grateful to the excellent voluntary groups of Eventeers who gave up their time to ensure everyone enjoyed a safe run.”

Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.

The event's partner charities were the Jane Tomlinson Appeal, West Norfolk Mind, The Purfleet Trust, East Anglia's Children's Hospices, Forward, the Benjamin Foundation, Headway, Theresa's Tiny Treasures and Nelson's Journey.

Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.

You may also want to watch:

Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.Action from the 10k GEAR 2019 race through Kings Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Most Read

Old buses ‘dumped’ in Norwich after other cities get new vehicles

Taking over the running of Norwich Bus Station and Norwich Park and Ride - Konect Bus. Photo : Steve Adams

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

Home Bargains set to open fourth Norfolk store

Home Bargains is opening a store on the new Breckland Retail Park in Thetford. Picture: Archant Library

Coastguard called to car stuck on flooded beach road

Coastguard volunteers helped the occupants of a car on a flooded section of Beach Road, Brancaster. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

Bus turned back following two-vehicle crash

Konectbus :Emma Knights FOR:EDP News EDP pics © 2009 (01603)772434

Most Read

Local election 2019 results: Relive the drama of the day as it unfolded

Sam outside the City Gates Centre polling station. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

One person has died and another injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

One of Norwich’s most famous restaurants closes down

The scene at Pedro's in Chapelfield Gardens earlier this week. Pic: Archant.

Man found dead in churchyard

Foresnsics officers in St Mary's Church yard in Diss after a body was found. Photo: Ella Wilkinson

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

CITY ARE THE CHAMPIONS! Vrancic winner seals title triumph at Villa for promoted Canaries

Teemu Pukki of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Villa Park, Birmingham Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Home Bargains set to open fourth Norfolk store

Home Bargains is opening a store on the new Breckland Retail Park in Thetford. Picture: Archant Library

Kathryn Mathias and Adrian Mussett take overall victories as thousands take part in the Grand East Anglia Run

Adrian Mussett led from the start to take victory at GEAR. Picture: Matthew Usher

‘Myself and the players will never forget this moment’ - Farke savours City’s Championship title win

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber and head coach Daniel Farke with the Championship trophy at Aston Villa Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy’s CHAMPIONS Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s title-clinching 2-1 Championship win against Aston Villa

Norwich City lifted the Championship title at Aston Villa Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists