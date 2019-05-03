Grand East Anglia Run 2019: Everything you need to know

Thousands of runners will take part in the Grand East Anglia Run on Sunday. Picture: Archant Archant

What time does the race start?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The race starts at 10.45am at Tuesday Market Place.

Where can I park?

The following car parks will be accessible throughout the event: Albert Street, Austin Street West, Juniper, St James Car Park, Chapel Street, Paradise Lane.

The following car parks will be accessible prior to the race but closed during: Broad Street (until 9.45am), Baker Lane (until 9.00am), South Quay (until 9.00am), Boal Street (until 9.00am), Church Street (until 9.00am), St James Court (until 9.00am).

The following car parks will be closed throughout: Page Stair Lane, Common Staithe Quay, Tuesday Market Place.

Can I drop my bag off anywhere?

Yes, the baggage store will be located on Tuesday Market Place from 9am. Your baggage tag is a tear-off strip at the bottom of your race number. Make sure you remove your baggage tag and attach it securely on your bag on race day.

What facilities will be available on race day?

There will be toilets available in Tuesday Market Place but there won't be any changing facilities.

Where is my timing chip?

Your timing strip is attached to your race number and will be activated once you cross the start line timing mat.. Your time will then be recorded when you cross the finish line.

Where does the route go?

Starting at Tuesday Market Place, runners will head southbound along King Street and out on to the front of the Great River Ouse, via South Quay. Runners will turn on to Church Street and head northbound, through Saturday Market Place and High Street, before turning at Norfolk Street and travelling southbound through the Vancouver Quarter.

The route will then lead participants on to Tower Street and then onto Millfleet. Runners will complete an out and back on St James' Road before turning left into The Walks and around Red Mount Chapel and Gaywood River. The route then returns to London Road where runners travel South towards Wisbech Road.

At the end of Wisbech Road runners will take a right turn leading them onto a cycle path overlooking the Great River Ouse; passing through Harding's Pits and The Friars before returning to Boal Street.

GEAR 10K participants will turn onto Stonegate Street and then onto Tower Place to retrace their steps to the finish line at Tuesday Market Place.

You may also want to watch:

Where are the water stations?

Drink stations will be before the 3.5K, 7.5K and at the finish.

Will there be pacers?

A pacing team will be provided by Ryston Runners and will have attached flags. Pacers will be pacing at five minute intervals from 40 minutes up to one hour and 15 minutes.

Will first aid be available?

There will be medical staff on the course as well as a combination of first aid points and roaming first aiders around the Event Village.

Can I wear headphones?

Yes, but you must make sure you can still hear what's going on around you and be aware of your surroundings all around the course. The event recommends Aftershokz bone conducting headphones, who are an official provider for Run For All, who organise the event.

How do I get my result?

If you registered a mobile phone number when entering the event you will receive a text message shortly after you cross the finish line confirming your official finish time. You will also be able gain your result at www.runforall.com

Will there be race photos?

Yes, make sure you check out our online gallery at edp24.co.uk on Sunday. Marathon Photo will also be taking official race photos.

What will the weather be like?

The weather forecast is currently sunny intervals with a moderate breeze with temperatures ranging from 8-10 degrees celsius for the event.