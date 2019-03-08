GB shine in the rain to overcome Danes at King's Lynn

Lewis Kerr helped GB to victory over Denmark at King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt Archant

Great Britain turned on the style to beat Denmark 53-37 in the Global Challenge clash at King's Lynn's Adrian Flux Arena.

And the Poultec Stars' very own Lewis Kerr declared himself happy after making his international debut on home shale despite an eventful night in the rain.

Kerr notched five points in the main body of the GB side and said: "It was a great win for Great Britain but it was an up and down night for myself.

"I binned it in heat one, which wasn't great, but I pulled off a win in the next race which was quite a quick time too."

Fellow King's Lynn man Craig Cook scored a healthy eight plus one for GB against a Denmark side managed by the legendary Hans Nielsen.

It was a satisfactory debut as GB bosses for former riders Olly Allen and Simon Stead. But it was a bad start for GB as Cook suffered a tapes exclusion in the opener. In the rerun Kerr fell with Kasper Andersen in turn one with Kerr disqualified as the primary cause.

Niels-Kristian Iversen and Andersen romped to a 5-1 over reserve replacement Drew Kemp. GB were soon level, though with back-to-back 4-2s in heats two and three.

The home side took the lead for the first time with back-to-back heat advantages in heats five and six putting them 20-16 up.

They did get a bit of luck with Iversen suffering an engine failure while on a 5-1 with Hans Andersen in heat six.

Dan Bewley and Anders Rowe romped you 5-1 in heat eight which meant Denmark manager Hans Nielsen opted to put his captain Iversen in a tactical substitute in heat nine. That change came up trumps as Iversen and Rasmus Jensen romped to a 5-1 over Kerr and Kemp which cut their deficit to four points.

Great Britain responded with four straight heat advantages to take a commanding lead, which they held on to.

GB: Adam Ellis 10, Charles Wright 10, Anders Rowe 9+3, Craig Cook 8+1, Drew Kemp 6, Lewis Kerr 5, Dan Bewley 5.

Denmark: Rasmus Jensen 11+1, Niels-Kristian Iversen 10+1, Matias Nielsen 5, Mikkel Bech 4+2, Hans Andersen 4, Kasper Andersen 3+1, Benjamin Basso 0.