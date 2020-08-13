GB speedway team gets backing from Norfolk business

From left: Roger Warnes, Jordan Palin, former Stars rider Olly Allen, Drew Kemp and Ben Warnes Picture: Phil Lanning Archant

Great Britain speedway team have added another partnership – with a Norfolk company – as they bid to haul themselves back into the gold medals.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The national set-up have been joined by Roger Warnes Transport, a family-owned bulk haulage business based in Great Dunham.

Roger Warnes has been intrinsically involved in the sport at King’s Lynn for a number of years before this extra input.

It’s another crucial part of the jigsaw of adding corporate partners to the growing pace of the GB Speedway set-up.

The tie-up is announced just as King’s Lynn rider Robert Lambert won the European Championship in Torun a fortnight ago, the latest medal for GB after a succession of podium placings over the past three seasons.

Roger Warnes admitted: “We, as a company, are very much going places. That’s the nature of our business. There’s no doubt that Great Britain are doing the same.

“This is undoubtedly a very exciting time for the GB set-up. It’s a hugely professional team and the future looks fantastic.

“That was underlined by the victory for Robert in Poland. We have a three-time world champion Tai Woffinden leading the country and then Robert maturing very quickly.

“But the work going on behind the scenes to bring through the next generation is probably the most exciting aspect of all. Great Britain has got a fantastic few years ahead and Roger Warnes Transport will be very proud to be part of it.”

Great Britain managing director Rob Painter is naturally delighted to add another big name to the blossoming corporate partnerships.

He added: “This is a wonderful addition to Great Britain. Roger is a speedway man through and through and understands what we are trying to achieve.

“We are very lucky to have partners who all take a passionate interest in how we are attempting to take the GB team over the next five to 10 years.

“At this moment, a huge part of that plan is down to our partnerships which will enable us to push on for success on the track.”